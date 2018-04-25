Hillsdale College's Kirby Center Hosts Max Eden of the Manhattan Institute

Mr. Eden is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute studying federal education policy, school choice and early education. He was previously the education policy studies department program manager at the American Enterprise Institute and is a co-editor, alongside Frederick M. Hess, of The Every Student Succeeds Act: What It Means for Schools, Systems and States. His work has also been published in academic journals and national media outlets, including Journal of School Choice, Encyclopedia of Education Economics and Finance, The Washington Post, U.S. News and World Report, The Weekly Standard, National Review and Claremont Review of Books. He earned his bachelor's degree in history from Yale University.

The lecture is free and open to the media, but space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to register by visiting the event's ticketing site here.

WHEN: Thursday, April 26, 2018

6 p.m. EDT – Doors Open

6:30 p.m. EDT – Lecture // Reception to follow



WHERE: Allan P. Kirby, Jr. Center for Constitutional Studies and Citizenship

227 Massachusetts Avenue NE

Washington, D.C. 20002



WHO: Max Eden, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute

