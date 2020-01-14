Hillstone Networks Broadens Security Portfolio with Secure SD-WAN Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions, today released its secure, software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) solution. Hillstone's SD-WAN solution provides centralized management, zero-touch provisioning, and superior quality of service (QoS) with active link monitoring for fast, simplified and protected SD-WAN networking.

Hillstone Networks was founded by security industry veterans. With its security heritage and innovative technology, Hillstone's rich portfolio of SD-WAN-ready solutions include a Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) platform for remote branch locations, enterprise NGFW, and Data Center Firewall for Headquarter protection. Hillstone's CloudEdge virtual NGFW works well in virtual private clouds (VPC) and the Hillstone Security Management Platform (HSM) ties this all together into a complete SD-WAN platform.

Highlights of the Hillstone secure SD-WAN solution:

Centralized Management with Zero-Touch Provisioning at the Edge. Hillstone Security Manager offers centralized policy management and global visibility, allowing a one-click set-up and deployment from a central console. An advanced security template can be deployed across multiple remote devices with push-button simplicity.

Seamless and Comprehensive Encryption : Hillstone's SD-WAN solution provides centralized VPN connectivity and security policy management. By enabling hub-and-spoke VPN from corporate HQ to remote sites, or even virtual private clouds within large public clouds, Hillstone's SD-WAN solution protects traffic, giving CISOs peace-of-mind that all communication is encrypted.

: Hillstone's SD-WAN solution provides centralized VPN connectivity and security policy management. By enabling hub-and-spoke VPN from corporate HQ to remote sites, or even virtual private clouds within large public clouds, Hillstone's SD-WAN solution protects traffic, giving CISOs peace-of-mind that all communication is encrypted. Award-Winning Enterprise-Grade Security Foundation. Security, routing, and WAN optimization appliances in the branch are now converged into a single platform with Hillstone, and customers can be assured that at the heart of the SD-WAN foundation is a trusted and proven secure platform.

"Hillstone's SD-WAN features are substantial, but the true differentiation is that we are first and foremost a leading security platform," said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "Built from the ground up to be one of the most comprehensive security platforms in the industry, Hillstone's expertise in security beams in our SD-WAN solution."



About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com .



