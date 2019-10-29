Hillstone Networks' Microsegmentation Solution Gets a Big Upgrade with New Release of CloudHive

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks , a leading provider of Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions, today released an upgrade to its microsegmentation solution for cloud workload protection, Hillstone CloudHive. The new release provides more benefits, including extensive business visibility, fine-grained web access control, and a high-performance security service module for users who must achieve more strict and regulated security protection performance.

Highlights of this release:

Improve overall usability and operational efficiency

Deliver business visibility and monitoring with correlation analysis of inbound and outbound traffic of all protected virtual machines

Provide URL filtering to control the virtual machines behavior of accessing external HTTP services

Satisfy high performance requirements with new Security Service Module with triple IPS and AV performance and doubling sessions.

"The interaction between business systems in a virtual environment is complex and therefore, typically not easily visible," said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "Hillstone micro-segmentation solution, CloudHive, provides users with the visibility of not only the VMs, application or threat, but also the relationship between services in the service chain. It empowers users to understand the internal posture of business operations and the ability to monitor the business health, identify responsibilities and improve overall troubleshooting efficiency."

Hillstone security solutions are a future looking platform that allows organizations to comprehensively see, thoroughly understand and rapidly act against cyber-threats. A critical component of achieving this is a microsegmentation platform, used to decrease the overall attack surface of a network. To learn more about this release, visit CloudHive 2.7 release page.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com .

