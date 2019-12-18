Hillstone Networks Protects Bank of China Macau with 24/7/365 Availability Without Security Compromise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions, is helping Bank of China Macau achieve 24/7/365 availability without compromising on security or performance.

In order to mitigate natural disasters that may disrupt business, and to be financially and regulatorily compliant, Bank of China Macau needed to build a disaster recovery (DR) site near Macau, with an Active-Active configuration that would fail over in the event of a disaster. "Finding a reliable firewall that met the criteria of an Active-Active solution was a challenge," said Head of Network Admin, Kuan Leong Lai. "Generally, a stateful firewall needs to analyze the state of all session information in order to apply security policies effectively. If a session attempts to cross over from disparate firewalls, the session will mostly likely be dropped, terminating the transaction. This is a typical scenario in asymmetric traffic environments, Active-Passive configurations and something we could not risk for many reasons."

Hillstone's Next Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) offer a Twin-Mode feature, which links redundant firewall pairs across multiple datacenters to maintain full security for all traffic flow while ensuring failover without disruption in the event of a disaster. The Hillstone solution solves the asymmetric traffic flow issue by synchronizing pairs of redundant firewalls in each site via dedicated data control links, essentially creating a single logical firewall.

"A highly available data center design is critical for businesses that rely on 24/7/365 system availability. Hillstone's solution is designed to do just that: help businesses achieve 24/7/365 availability without sacrificing on other requirements," said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "The Hillstone Twin-Mode feature was the complete solution we sought to achieve an Active-Active environment between two data centers with protection across the full Layer 7 stack, " said The BOCM Head of Network Admin Kuan Leong Lai. Read the full case study here.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com .

