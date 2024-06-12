Hillstone Networks Recognized in the Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls for 5th Consecutive Year

Hillstone Networks delivers AI-powered platform to secure any workload across any deployment model.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, has garnered for the 5th consecutive year the Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer for Network Firewalls". Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals. The "Voice of the Customer" distills reviews from Gartner Peer Insights into insights that IT decision-makers can use to make informed purchases on technology solutions. It offers a collective peer perspective next to detailed reviews, aiding the buying process by focusing on direct peer experiences with solutions.

"Our continued dedication to continuous improvement, a customer-centric approach, and relentless pursuit of excellence have solidified our position as a visionary hyper-focused on delivering accessible and effective solutions to our customers. We believe, the Voice of the Customer shows we deliver great value to our end users, further reinforcing our reputation as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking robust cybersecurity protection," said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks.

Hillstone's Integrative Cybersecurity approach, a seamless blend of data, analysis, and defense is both proactive and intelligent, delivering security that spans on-prem to the cloud, to edge devices, and supports work-from-anywhere initiatives. The Hillstone Future-ready network security solutions offer a future-ready security architecture to adapt to infrastructure expansion and drive business growth and delivers the foundation for a zero-trust architecture to support new technologies and defend against advanced cyber-attacks.

The Hillstone A-Series and X-Series Next-Generation Firewalls and CloudEdge Virtual NGFW deliver high-performance, high reliability, and scalable network protection for enterprises and Service Providers, with comprehensive and intelligent threat detection and prevention capabilities to protect enterprise digital assets.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls offers deeper insights, where Hillstone Networks is named a Visionary. For more information, visit Hillstone Networks.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Integrative Cybersecurity approach is based on visionary, AI-powered, and accessible platform, delivering coverage, control, and consolidation to secure over 28,000 global enterprises. Hillstone is a trusted leader in cybersecurity, protecting critical assets and infrastructure, from edge to cloud, regardless of where workloads reside. Learn more at www.hillstonenet.com.

