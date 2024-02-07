Hillstone Networks Senior Sales Executive Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief

Eduardo Bello of Hillstone Networks Named 2024 CRN Channel Chief

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Eduardo Bello, Senior Sales Executive, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Eduardo's experience includes driving strategic partnerships, guiding operational strategy, and leading high-performing teams, with a track record of success in various senior roles. At Hillstone, Eduardo has expanded the reach and breadth of the LATAM partner ecosystem through deep collaboration and competitive partner support programs, effectively enabling and empowering resellers. Eduardo has helped the channel see substantial revenue growth, contributing significantly to overall business growth in the LATAM region for Hillstone.

"Congratulations to Eduardo on being recognized as a Channel Chief by CRN! Eduardo's leadership ensures that our channel strategy aligns with the evolving needs of our customers. This achievement is a boon to his teams as well as to our broader Partner Ecosystem," states Clarence Peng, Vice President of Sales at Hillstone Networks.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About

Hillstone Networks is a leader in cybersecurity, delivering both depth and breadth of protection to companies of all sizes, from edge to cloud, and across any workload. Hillstone Networks' Integrative Cyber Security approach brings coverage, control, and consolidation to more than 26,000 enterprises worldwide. www.hillstonenet.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Valeria Duran

Hillstone Networks

+ 52 5545406592

[email protected]

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Hillstone Networks