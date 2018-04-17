Hillstone Networks Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine Awards

"Hillstone Networks has won two awards from our global magazine, after nearly 3,000 infosec companies were reviewed. This is due to the company being an innovator, on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat, proactively," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We deliver security solutions that simply work," said Lingling Zhang, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing from Hillstone Networks," and to continue to be recognized in the market is a great validation to us."

"We are proud to see Hillstone Networks as an award-winning innovator, offering a new approach to defeat cyber criminals in a space that sees $600B in theft and damages," said Pierlugi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Hillstone Networks

Founded in 2006, Hillstone delivers innovative, proven and effective network security solutions to 15,000+ customers worldwide. These include Fortune 500 enterprises, financial and educational institutions, government and service providers. Hillstone has been recognized by Gartner four years in a row in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Network Firewalls, and has also achieved NSS Labs "Recommended" status in its 2016 Next-Generation Firewall public test. To learn more, visit www.hillstonenet.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

