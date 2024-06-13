HillviewMed Inc. Expands into Adult Use Cannabis Sales in New Jersey Market

New Jersey-Based Company Brings Successful Medical Cannabis Flower Line brand "Hillview Farms" to Adult-Use Market

PEQUANNOCK, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announced today that it is answering consumer demand and launching its premium line of cannabis flower and pre-rolls in the New Jersey Adult Use market. Led by Founder and CEO Ken VandeVrede, "Hillview Farms" is now available in 10 select dispensaries and will be available in over 100 dispensaries by the end of the year as they continue to scale production capacity.

"Of all our business ventures over the years, Hillview Farms has been the biggest labor of love. Coming from an agricultural family, it makes sense for us to use our over 60-year legacy of growing everything from flowers, herbs, leafy greens, and food to bring our Cannabis flower to New Jersey's Adult Use Market," said VandeVrede. "We truly believe that the greater public deserves the same clean, quality and compliant cannabis products that we've been supplying the NJ Medical market for the past year and a half."

"Hillview Farms" line of cannabis products currently include six strains of cannabis flower including Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid varieties. With multiple dispensary partners across the state of New Jersey, patrons will have more accessibility than ever to experience Hillview's premium cannabis flower and pre-roll products.

The Company was awarded its Medical Cannabis Cultivation license after the 2019 RFA. Being the first to market of those awarded, Hillview has been supplying the New Jersey Medical Cannabis market with premium flower products since December of 2022.

"Our mission is to provide high quality cannabis products to both the medical and adult use markets. Our agricultural and cannabis cultivation experience is what sets us apart from other providers of cannabis products," added Dan VandeVrede. Hillview's COO, "Our objective is to continue to serve our NJ community by providing quality cannabis products."

Find a complete store locator for "Hillview Farms" product line online at www.hillviewfarms.com.

About HillviewMed Inc.

Based in Pequannock, NJ, HillviewMed Inc provides safe, all-natural Cannabis Flower and Pre-roll products, never containing trim or shake, to the NJ Market. The company is led by seasoned entrepreneur Ken VandeVrede who has over 20 years of experience of cultivation and bringing successful brands to market. The VandeVrede family has excelled in operating large facilities across the US that produces USDA Organic Certified, Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) produce, bedding plants, hemp and cannabis.

