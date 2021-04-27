Hillwood Acquisitions and Joint Ventures Teams Grow with the Advancements of Emily LaGrone and Jordan McFarland

Tom said, "Emily is a significant addition to our team and in a short time has excelled in taking greater responsibility for strategically expanding our industrial portfolio that currently spans 22 markets."

With Emily's promotion, Jordan McFarland has joined the team. Jordan will assist the team through critical financial analysis of acquisitions and joint venture opportunities as well as work side by side with Tom on dispositions. Jordan transitioned from Hillwood's investment team which he was a part for the past three years.

"Emily and Jordan have both proven themselves as valuable associates adept at the level of performance that leads to our success." added Chris Brown.

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties with 200.8M S.F. across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Hillwood also pursues well-located, functional land in the path of progress and has one of the largest land banks with a capacity of over 100M S.F. for future development. Hillwood collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as other developers, to execute and invest throughout a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships, and a forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet the logistics, distribution, and manufacturing demands of evolving markets.

For more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availabilities across the U.S., U.K., and E.U., visit Hillwood.com.

