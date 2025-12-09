Hillwood Closes and Breaks Ground on 2772 Kuser Road Industrial Development in Hamilton Township, NJ

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood, a leading developer of industrial real estate, is pleased to announce the closing and recent groundbreaking of 2772 Kuser Road, a fully approved 36-acre speculative industrial development located in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. The groundbreaking, held on November 5th, marked a key milestone for Hillwood's second development in the state, directed by Market Leader and Senior Vice President, Ben Rosen.

Strategically positioned just 1.5 miles from Exit 7A, 2772 Kuser Road offers excellent access to the New Jersey Turnpike and the entire Northeast Corridor. The site is located within one of the most coveted logistics hubs along I-95, providing immediate access to Central New Jersey's robust blue-collar workforce and the nation's densest consumer base. This advantage is further amplified by exceptional logistics infrastructure, including proximity to major interstates, parcel hubs, ports, and intermodal terminals.

"The groundbreaking at 2772 Kuser Road represents more than just the start of construction- it's a testament to our belief in the continued strength of the New Jersey industrial market and our dedication to investing in projects that drive long-term value for our tenants and communities." – Ben Rosen, Hillwood Investment Properties NY/NJ Market Leader

"It's been a pleasure working alongside the Hillwood team on this project. Their strategic vision and execution in New Jersey are second to none, and we're excited to be part of their continued growth in this market." – Chuck Fern, Broker at Cushman and Wakefield

Project Highlights

"2772 Kuser Road underscores our continued commitment to delivering high-quality, strategically located industrial product in core logistics markets," said Ben Rosen. "With its excellent access and workforce advantages, this project is well-positioned to meet ongoing tenant demand across the region."

Hillwood continues to tactically expand its New Jersey footprint with projects that strengthen the region's dynamic supply chain and logistics ecosystem.

For leasing inquiries or more information about 2772 Kuser Road, please contact Chuck Fern at [email protected] and Jason Barton at [email protected].

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties with 292.8M SF across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, functional land in the path of progress and has one of the largest land banks with a capacity of over 140M SF for future development. Hillwood collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners and other developers to execute and invest in a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships, and a forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet evolving markets' logistics, distribution, and manufacturing demands.

Visit Hillwood.com for more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availability in the U.S., U.K., and E.U.

