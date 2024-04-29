Hillwood Communities Named Developer of the Year

Third consecutive year and sixth win

DALLAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood Communities, a leading new home community developer headquartered in Dallas, proudly accepted a total of 12 McSAM Awards at the annual ceremony hosted by the Dallas Builders Association at The Statler Hotel on April 20th. Notably, for the third consecutive year and sixth time, Hillwood Communities was honored as the Dallas-Fort Worth Developer of the Year.

Union Park by Hillwood, which was named Master-Planned Community of the Year, also won Best Community Amenity for its Fitness Park at the 2024 McSAM Awards.

Established in 1979 by the Dallas Builders Association, the prestigious McSAM Awards recognize local builders, remodelers, developers, and associates who have demonstrated exceptional creativity and contribution to the residential real estate industry within a given year.

Fred Balda, President of Hillwood Communities, acknowledged the awards as a reflection of the hard work, talents, and commitment of his team, stating, "We are truly honored to receive these awards, which are a testament to the dedication and skill of our team at Hillwood Communities. These accolades underscore our unwavering commitment to delivering quality communities that foster a genuine sense of belonging."

Highlighting the achievements of Hillwood Communities' developments, Union Park was named the coveted Master-Planned Community of the Year. Union Park's Fitness Park, featuring an outdoor ninja-style fitness course, sport courts, yoga and cardio rooms, a lap pool, and a splash pad, won Best Community Amenity.

Near the shores of Lake Lewisville, minutes from Frisco and Denton in the town of Little Elm, Union Park is a unique multigenerational community anchored by 30-acre Central Park. At full buildout, the 1,100-acre community with feature approximately 3,400 single-family homes.

Elaine Ford, Senior Vice President at Hillwood Communities, remarked, "We take great pride in our team's efforts in creating Union Park, a dynamic community that encourages active and enriching lifestyles for its residents. These awards serve as motivation to continue our pursuit of excellence in community development."

Inaugural categories introduced this year saw the Mini Town Park at Harvest and Hillwood Communities' under development project, Treeline, clinching victories for Best New Amenity and Best on Boards Community, respectively.

Harvest's Mini Town Park is a captivating amenity designed to ignite children's imaginations through active play and storytelling. Comprised of four open-air playhouses – a Farmhouse, a grocery store, a bank and a jail – the Mini Town Park offers limitless scenarios for exploration and memory-making.

Drawing inspiration from its natural surroundings, Treeline, which won the Best on Boards Community award for excellence in development visioning and planning, is Hillwood Communities' newest DFW community with a planned 2,700 homes. Nestled in Justin, TX, amidst the serene allure of rural Denton County and just minutes away from the thriving AllianceTexas corridor, Treeline is a nature-inspired community that is slated to open in 2025.

Last year's winner of Master-Planned Community, Pecan Square, was recognized for its Best Lifestyle Annual Program, which includes over 300 events annually, fostering meaningful connections among residents.

The comprehensive list of McSAM Awards won by Hillwood Communities include:

Developer of the Year (3rd consecutive year, 6th win!)

Best on Boards Community (new category for 2024) – Treeline

Master-Planned Community of the Year - Union Park

Best Community Amenity - Fitness Park at Union Park

Best New Amenity (new category for 2024) - Mini Town Park at Harvest

Best Lifestyle Annual Program - Pecan Square

Rising Star of the Year - Autumn Smith , Development Operations Manager at Hillwood Communities

of the Year - , Development Operations Manager at Hillwood Communities Best Special Event for the Public/Consumers - Harvest 10th Anniversary

Best Overall Marketing Program - Harvest

Best Logo - Union Park

Best Brochure Developer - Union Park

Best Digital Marketing Program - Union Park

Hillwood Communities remains steadfast in its commitment to crafting exceptional lifestyle communities that enhance the lives of residents and contribute to economic prosperity for the region.

About Hillwood

Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and advisor of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers, partners and the communities we serve.

Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered 50,000 single-family lots in master-planned communities across 13 states and Costa Rica. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation, and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. Before laying the physical groundwork for any new residential development, Hillwood Communities takes the time to focus on the ideals that draw people together — and the everyday interactions that strengthen those bonds. By purposefully designing trails, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests, Hillwood Communities believes in the power of community. For more information, please visit www.hillwoodcommunities.com.

