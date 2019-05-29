Hillwood Expands National Portfolio with Acquisition of last mile distribution facility in Northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood, a Perot company, has acquired 1030 Norcross Industrial Court, a 100,000-square-foot last-mile distribution facility in Norcross, GA. The property's infill location, two miles west of I-85 and five miles north of I-285, provides quick access to all of Atlanta.

"We are pleased to expand our national portfolio of industrial assets," said Tom Fishman, Hillwood's executive vice president of acquisitions and dispositions. "We can grow via acquisitions, developments, and joint ventures."

Currently fully occupied by a furniture distributor on a short-term lease, 1030 Norcross features a front-load design, 24' clear height, 28 dock-high doors, 58 parking spaces, and 115' truck courts providing today's functionality for a single or multiple-tenant layout.

"Our platform in Atlanta is evolving rapidly with new developments and this second strategic acquisition this year," said Amy Curry, senior vice president. "The addition of 1030 Norcross solidifies our strategy of enlarging the portfolio in Atlanta and throughout the East Coast."

