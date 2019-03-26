Hillwood Expands U.S. Southeast Industrial Portfolio with Acquisition of 1 million-square-foot Valentine 85 Logistics Center in Pendergrass, GA

ATLANTA, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood, a Perot company, has acquired Valentine 85 Logistics Center, a recently completed Class A, bulk distribution building situated in the northeast industrial submarket of Atlanta, GA. Located near Interstate 85 at 117 Valentine Industrial Parkway, Pendergrass, GA, Valentine 85 totals 1,021,000 square feet.

"We are pleased to add this exceptional, state of the art logistics facility to our national portfolio of quality assets," said Tom Fishman, Hillwood's Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Dispositions.

Recently completed by USAA Real Estate/Seefried, Valentine 85 was developed with modern design specifications including 40' minimum clear height, tilt-up concrete construction, 7" ductilcrete floors, 50' x 56' bays w/ 60' speed bays, 185' full concrete truck courts, R18 - 45 Mil roof, parking for 446 cars and 267 trailer positions (both expandable).

"We are enthusiastic about expanding our platform in Atlanta," said Amy Curry, Senior Vice President. "With the addition of Valentine 85, we can now accommodate customers ranging from 50,000 square feet to 1,000,000 square feet throughout metro Atlanta."

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties across North America and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, functional buildings and land and collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as developers to execute and invest throughout a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships and forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet the logistics, distribution and manufacturing demands of evolving markets.

