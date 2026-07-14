Hillwood Invests in Dallas-Based Hexivon to Destroy "Forever Chemicals" in Water

Strategic investment will speed the rollout of Hexivon's technology designed to eliminate PFAS in water for good

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic investment will speed the rollout of Hexivon's technology designed to eliminate PFAS in water for good

Hexivon, a Dallas-based water technology company, today announced a new investment from Hillwood, a Perot company. Hexivon eliminates polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals," from water rather than just filtering them out. The investment expands Hillwood's infrastructure portfolio into advanced water technologies as utilities, industry and government agencies seek long-term solutions to the PFAS problem.

"We invested in Hexivon because we believe the company has developed a disruptive approach to addressing one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing communities today. We believe this collaboration can help accelerate adoption of meaningful PFAS treatment solutions across the country."

— Ross Perot, Jr., Chairman of Hillwood

The only proven system that pulls PFAS from flowing water and destroys it for good

Most methods move PFAS around. Carbon filters, ion exchange, and reverse osmosis pull PFAS out of water, but leave waste that must be hauled off and stored. Hexivon works differently. It works at any ambient temperature and destroys PFAS at the molecular level on site. It breaks the chemicals apart and leaves nothing harmful behind.

In a 2025 pilot in Cary, North Carolina, drinking water tested at 40 parts per trillion of PFAS. After Hexivon treatment, the level was non-detectable. The system cleaned 150,000 gallons per day and made zero waste. Independent, EPA-certified labs checked the results.

Collaboration built to bring the technology to market and meet growing demand

"Hillwood brings far more than capital to this relationship. Their experience developing complex infrastructure projects, working with public-sector stakeholders and deploying long-term investment capital makes them an ideal strategic partner as we accelerate commercialisation of our PFAS destruction technology."

— Kevin Boscamp, Chairman of Hexivon

Demand for PFAS treatment is growing fast. It is driven by new federal regulations and increased investment in water projects. In Texas, House Bill 500 (HB500) sent more than $1 billion to the Texas Water Development Board for water projects, including PFAS cleanup. Across Dallas-Fort Worth, 29 public water systems have exceeded EPA standards for PFAS, underscoring the need for treatment solutions and funding.

Together, Hillwood and Hexivon plan to accelerate deployment of PFAS destruction systems. The goal is simple: cleaner water for municipal, industrial and government customers across the United States.

Funding is available for Dallas-Fort Worth Water Systems

Texas HB500 funding can help pay for PFAS treatment in your community, and Hexivon is ready to help your system apply. The deadline is July 30, so time is short. Hexivon connects qualifying DFW water systems with engineering partners to guide the HB500 application, at no charge.

Contact Hexivon to connect with an engineering partner:

[email protected]

949-503-9341

About Hexivon

Hexivon is a Dallas-based water technology company focused on the treatment and destruction of PFAS and other emerging contaminants. Through its proprietary treatment platform, the company serves municipal utilities, industrial facilities, government agencies and environmental remediation projects across the United States. Learn more at hexivon.com.

About Hillwood

Hillwood, a Perot company, is one of the nation's leading real estate development and investment firms with expertise spanning industrial, commercial, residential and public-sector infrastructure projects. Since 1988, Hillwood has developed and invested in transformative projects throughout North America, creating long-term value through strategic development, infrastructure investment and capital deployment.

Media Contact:

Braden Reddall

510-604-7535

SOURCE Hexivon