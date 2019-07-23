Hillwood Midwest Industrial Portfolio Grows with Another Racine County Acquisition

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood, a Perot company, has acquired a recently constructed building totaling 307,850 square feet at 11905 Meridian Drive in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, (Kenosha/Racine submarket of Chicago).

"We are pleased to have acquired another strategically located and well-constructed asset in this this active Chicago industrial submarket," said Tom Fishman, Hillwood's executive vice president of acquisitions and dispositions.

11905 Meridian Drive's flexible design can accommodate single or multi-tenant occupancy and features 32' clear height, rear-load design, 140' truck courts, T-5 lighting, and ESFR fire protection.

Located just north of the Foxconn Campus, the project has excellent access to Interstate 94 and is one mile from the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 11. The central location between Chicago (60 miles south) and Milwaukee (20 miles north), provides users access to both markets.

"This submarket is appealing to a wide range of tenants looking for access to a large highly skilled work force and a diverse customer base," said Don Schoenheider, senior vice president and market leader for the Midwest.

About Hillwood

Hillwood is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, functional buildings and land and collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as developers to execute and invest throughout a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships and forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet the logistics, distribution and manufacturing demands of evolving markets.

