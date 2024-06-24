Hillwood Welcomes Matt Hyman as South-Central Market Leader in the U.S.

Hillwood is growing the team to expand its Global reach.

DALLAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood, a prominent developer and investor specializing in industrial real estate, announces the appointment of Matt Hyman as its newest Market Leader in the U.S. In his role, Matt will drive new business development in the Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Colorado markets, spearheading Hillwood's expansion in these regions.

Tasked with leading the South-Central business unit through all facets of our business, from land and building acquisitions to development and leasing, Matt brings a wealth of experience to Hillwood's dynamic team. His track record of successfully overseeing numerous industrial transactions and large-scale projects, with his deep ties to the industry, makes him a valuable addition to the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Hillwood family," said Toby Rogers, Executive Vice President and West Region Leader for Hillwood. "His reputation in these important markets, impressive accomplishments, and his team-based approach make him the ideal fit for this role. We are confident that Matt sets us up for long-term growth and proliferation specifically in Texas and Colorado."

Before joining Hillwood, Matt held key leadership positions at Ryan Companies and Duke Realty Corporation, where he led and expanded industrial development initiatives across Texas. His dedication to excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional results have earned him prestigious accolades, including the D CEO Power Broker from 2015 to 2022 and being named DFW's Top Industrial Leases and Sales in 2015.

"I am excited to join Hillwood and contribute to its continued success," said Matt Hyman. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive new business development initiatives and create unique opportunities for our customers in the North Texas and Colorado markets."

Matt Hyman holds a BBA in Economics from Baylor University's Hankamer School of Business and is a licensed salesperson in Texas.

About Hillwood:

Hillwood Investment Properties is a leader in acquiring and developing high-quality industrial properties with 277M SF across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Hillwood pursues well-located, functional land in the path of progress and has one of the largest land banks with a capacity of over 131M SF for future development. Hillwood collaboratively builds successful partnerships with public and private landowners, as well as other developers, to execute and invest in a broad spectrum of industrial projects. As a privately held company, Hillwood possesses the depth of capital, market expertise, industry relationships, and a forward-thinking vision to buy and build industrial properties that meet evolving markets' logistics, distribution, and manufacturing demands.

For more information on Hillwood's latest industrial availabilities across the U.S., U.K., and E.U., visit Hillwood.com.

