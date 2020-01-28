Hilma Launches a Line of Scientifically-backed Natural Remedies, Bringing Clean Labels to the Over-the-Counter Space

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilma , a brand pioneering a new category of natural health products, launched today. Hilma bridges the gap between legacy consumer health brands and traditional herbal brands through its line of scientifically-backed, accessible, natural remedies. With an equal focus on clean labels and scientific rigor, Hilma has created a new product category—the Clinical Herbal. Hilma's first three products are medicine cabinet staples—Immune Support, Upset Stomach Relief, and Tension Relief.

Founded by Hilary Quartner, Lily Galef and Nina Mullen, Hilma has brought the clean label movement into the over-the-counter (OTC) space. "We were inspired to build Hilma after realizing that while we were turning to brands with clean labels for our food, skincare, and cleaning products, the same options did not exist for our medicine cabinets," said Mullen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hilma.

"Because our products are solution-oriented, they are much more accessible to a mainstream consumer," said Galef, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. Quartner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, explains, "We're taking the guesswork out of natural remedies and making the options easier to understand. You no longer have to do your own extensive research to find a natural solution that's right for you." The brand plans to expand into other OTC categories to position itself as a platform for natural remedies, backed by scientific research.

Hilma's focus on science is creating a new standard for the natural products market. The brand is backed by a board of scientific advisors, made up of MDs, PhDs, and herbalists, who guide their unique product development process. Hilma only uses ingredients that have been clinically studied, and is taking the additional step of running clinical studies on each formulation. In conjunction with the brand launch, Hilma has released a white paper on the state of research in the natural products industry, and the team's learnings throughout the process of launching a scientifically-backed product line.

"By doing the clinical research themselves, and clearly explaining the data on their website and products in a way that consumers can understand, Hilma is able to get natural and effective products into the hands of more people who need and can truly benefit from them," said Dr. Soyona Rafatjah, board-certified family medicine physician practicing integrative and functional medicine. Dr. Rafatjah is the Principal Investigator of Hilma's clinical studies.

Hilma's investors include Eurie Kim and Nicole Johnson at Forerunner Ventures, Ludwig Ensthaler at Global Founders Capital, Company Ventures, and BoxGroup, as well as additional angel investors. Kim shared, "The OTC health category is ripe for disruption, as the movement to raise the bar around ingredient transparency has gained momentum and many legacy products have not adequately responded. This presents a market gap we feel confident that Hilma is uniquely suited to fill with the Clinical Herbal."

Hilma is available for purchase at www.hilma.co and select retail locations.

