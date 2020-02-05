Hilti Introduces Smart Fasteners: Innovation Simplifies Identification and Documentation of Anchor Installations

Documenting every anchor, screw and bolt installed by hand can be time consuming and inefficient. Hilti's exclusive Tracefast technology provides specifiers and contractors with an easy-to-use, more productive solution. A data matrix code (DMC) makes every fastener uniquely identifiable and traceable. Simply use the Hilti Connect App, scan the code with your smart phone and view installed fastener details. Tracefast leverages IoT and provides a new level of control and digital access to relevant setting instructions, training and inspection documents and certifications.

"As IoT transforms the construction industry, our product portfolio will continue to expand and shape possibilities for broader applications and services," said Muthu Manohar, Senior Director of Fastening & Protection at Hilti North America. "Connected anchors is another expansion of that value that only Hilti is positioned to provide. The anchor identification that we bring to the market now paves the way for increasing jobsite productivity across the application chain, helps provide traceability from design and ordering to installation, and eventually 'smarter' products. Such technology is useful with the increasing trend of inspections on safety critical applications."

In recent years, Hilti has made major investments to digitize the construction industry and simplify workflow for contractors with its innovations including smart tools, asset management system ON!Track and advanced layout tools. Visit the Hilti traceable fasteners page to learn more.

About Hilti Inc.

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

