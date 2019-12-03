Hilti Introduces World's First Cordless Breaker

"We're at the forefront of delivering cordless tools strong enough to take on the most challenging applications without sacrificing performance or ergonomics (e.g. weight, vibrations, etc.)," said Rafael Garcia, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hilti North America. "We introduced 36-volt cordless tools nearly 35 years ago, and our longevity in cordless leadership and battery innovation is a testament to our commitment to solving our customers' challenges. The world's first cordless breaker is a great addition to our growing, cordless solutions as we continue to service our customers' needs."

Dedicated to helping customers improve productivity, Hilti offers innovative cordless tools for professionals including the best warranty and services in the industry. The TE 500-A36 is backed by Hilti's industry best Tool Warranty – 20 years of repair or replacement of defective parts; 2 years no cost repair including wear and tear; and a guaranteed 1-day turn-around on repairs – and is fully available for those customers experiencing the unprecedented flexibility and service of Hilti Tool Fleet Management.*

The new breaker is on-sale now to VIP early-access customers, and fully available throughout the U.S. and Canada starting January 1, 2020. For more information, contact Hilti Customer Service. From the U.S., call Hilti, Inc., at 1-800-879-8000; from Canada, call Hilti (Canada) Corporation at 1-800-363-4458.

Technical Data

Rated voltage: 36V

Weight in accordance with EPTA Procedure 01: 17.4 lb

Triaxial vibration value for chiseling into concrete: 6.7 m/s²

Single impact energy: 5.8 ft-lbs

Full hammering frequency: 3300 impacts/minute

Dimensions (LxWxH): 21.4 x 4.6 x 10.1 in

About Hilti Inc.

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,700 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool park productivity as well as worker health and safety.

*Tool warranty. Some limitations apply. Contact Hilti for details.

