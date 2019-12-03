Hilti Introduces World's First Cordless Breaker
Professional breaking in concrete and masonry now with cordless mobility and no compromise in performance
PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti Inc. expands its industry-leading cordless tool offering with the addition of the world's first cordless breaker, the TE 500-A36. Specifically engineered for the challenges associated with breaking concrete and masonry, this new tool gives construction professionals the power of a corded breaker with the mobility and productivity of a cordless solution. Hilti continues to build upon its best-in-class 36-volt cordless platform leadership with this new breaker on the heels of introducing the world's first cordless chipper, the TE 300-A36, last year in Las Vegas at the World of Concrete tradeshow.
Powered by the strongest and highest capacity (36-volt 9.0 ah lithium-ion) battery in its class and a high efficiency brushless motor, the cordless breaker delivers unmatched power, performance, and reliability. The tool includes Hilti's exclusive Active Vibration Reduction (AVR) technology, which reduces the tool's triaxial vibration over 30% compared to the competition and helps keep contractors productive. Couple it with the VC 75-A22 cordless backpack vacuum system for an OSHA compliant virtually dustless solution that allows users to fully cut the cord.
"We're at the forefront of delivering cordless tools strong enough to take on the most challenging applications without sacrificing performance or ergonomics (e.g. weight, vibrations, etc.)," said Rafael Garcia, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hilti North America. "We introduced 36-volt cordless tools nearly 35 years ago, and our longevity in cordless leadership and battery innovation is a testament to our commitment to solving our customers' challenges. The world's first cordless breaker is a great addition to our growing, cordless solutions as we continue to service our customers' needs."
Dedicated to helping customers improve productivity, Hilti offers innovative cordless tools for professionals including the best warranty and services in the industry. The TE 500-A36 is backed by Hilti's industry best Tool Warranty – 20 years of repair or replacement of defective parts; 2 years no cost repair including wear and tear; and a guaranteed 1-day turn-around on repairs – and is fully available for those customers experiencing the unprecedented flexibility and service of Hilti Tool Fleet Management.*
The new breaker is on-sale now to VIP early-access customers, and fully available throughout the U.S. and Canada starting January 1, 2020. For more information, contact Hilti Customer Service. From the U.S., call Hilti, Inc., at 1-800-879-8000; from Canada, call Hilti (Canada) Corporation at 1-800-363-4458.
Technical Data
Rated voltage: 36V
Weight in accordance with EPTA Procedure 01: 17.4 lb
Triaxial vibration value for chiseling into concrete: 6.7 m/s²
Single impact energy: 5.8 ft-lbs
Full hammering frequency: 3300 impacts/minute
Dimensions (LxWxH): 21.4 x 4.6 x 10.1 in
About Hilti Inc.
Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,700 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool park productivity as well as worker health and safety.
*Tool warranty. Some limitations apply. Contact Hilti for details.
