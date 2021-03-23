Hilti Launches ON!Track 3.0 Software with Proven Ability to Reduce Construction Management Operational and Overhead Costs

"Through the changes in technology and listening to the feedback from our customers, we have improved ON!Track in every area," said Thibaud Lefebvre, Director of Marketing Tool Services of Hilti North America. "Our customers will experience an integrated cloud-based solution that provides a new level of control and access to information. We're putting more data-driven insights in their hands so they can make better, safer decisions."

Transparency to Tool Cribs

With Hilti's "smart" sensor tags and proactive tracking gateways, construction professionals have access to continuous and reliable tracking of all tagged assets in warehouses and containers. The enhanced sensor tags will deliver transparency on how, when, and, where assets are used, while the new proactive tracking gateways enable remote inventory checks and automated reporting. The system was also improved to better track and manage tool accessories, which considerably simplifies the management of stocks and supplies.

A Simple Way to Charge Assets Daily

Hilti has also upgraded ON!Track 3.0 to help strengthen the control of costs and expenses. Customers can manage jobsite asset costs with cost reporting they customize by specific asset, job, and time. By setting up a daily cost per asset, construction companies can run a costing report for any date range and find out what the cost of their assets are at any location.

Stay Compliant on the Jobsite

Additionally, the connected system was advanced to support one the most critical functions of construction businesses. Workers can easily access service, maintenance, and certification records and set alerts on their mobile device to help them stay compliant. "There's no question that construction is a uniquely document-intensive industry," said Lefebvre. "Our customers want instant access to documentation. Now they can pull that up from their phone and show whoever might need to see it that they are compliant."

The software is only part of the tool and asset tracking solution. Hilti also offers implementation, training and support to customers in their process of digitizing the management of their equipment. In the last five years, Hilti North America has project-managed more than 2,000 ON!Track implementations.

ON!Track Generation 3.0 is available now throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, contact Hilti Customer Service. From the U.S., call Hilti, Inc., at 1-866-879-4578; from Canada, call Hilti (Canada) Corporation at 1-866-879-4578.

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity, as well as worker health and safety.

