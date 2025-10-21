HILTI'S ALL-NEW LINEUP OF OVER 60 HEAVY-DUTY CORDLESS TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES FORTIFIES NURON BATTERY PLATFORM

HEAVY-DUTY REIMAGINED

Launching from October 2025, Hilti's latest Nuron battery-powered heavy-duty tools deliver performance on par with corded alternatives. Engineered for maximum power, extended runtime, and faster charging, the new B 290-22 battery—designed specifically for heavy-duty applications—boosts jobsite efficiency by up to 25%. As part of the expanding Nuron platform, these tools allow contractors to grow their Hilti lineup without switching power systems.

With a wide range of tools focused on core building construction trades, Hilti's new innovations cover applications in breaking, coring, concrete cutting, metal cutting and grinding, wood cutting and soil compaction. Some of the additions to the Nuron portfolio include the:

SCN 60-22 Cordless chainsaw : built for tough wood demolition and engineered with high chain speed to enable smooth cuts.

: built for tough wood demolition and engineered with high chain speed to enable smooth cuts. SCT 60-22 Cordless table saw: delivers portable, high-power cutting virtually anywhere on site.

delivers portable, high-power cutting virtually anywhere on site. NVP 15-22 and NVP 20-22 Cordless compaction plate: designed to easily compact soil and gravel.

designed to easily compact soil and gravel. DD 110-U-22, DD 150-U-22 and DD 160-22 Cordless core drills: help make precision core drilling easier.

help make precision core drilling easier. DSH 900-22 14" Cordless cut-off saw: powers through heavy-duty cuts of concrete, metal and more.

powers through heavy-duty cuts of concrete, metal and more. AG 30-22 Cordless angle grinder: can easily cut and grind various metals; and is equipped with a transforming handle for greater jobsite flexibility and reduced user fatigue.

can easily cut and grind various metals; and is equipped with a transforming handle for greater jobsite flexibility and reduced user fatigue. TE 1000-22 and 3000-22 Cordless breakers: deliver high-impact force designed to break faster.

deliver high-impact force designed to break faster. TE 70-22 Cordless rotary hammer: engineered to drill more holes per battery charge.

SINGLE BATTERY PLATFORM

With the introduction of new technology and battery-powered heavy-duty tools, contractors can now rely on a single battery platform to power their most demanding applications—from breakers, saws, grinders, and drills to compactors. The B 290-22 battery is compatible with all Nuron tools and chargers, delivering unrestricted heavy-duty performance while bridging the gap between mid/light-duty and heavy-duty tools.

"Hilti is united by a single mission: to make construction better," said Mike McGowan, Region Head and CEO of Hilti North America. "Every tool, technology, service, and solution we develop is designed to advance productivity, safety, and sustainability. With the latest expansion of our Nuron cordless portfolio, we're more equipped than ever to power entire jobsites—helping contractors work more safely and comfortably, and return home to what matters most."

THE RIGHT TOOL FOR THE JOB

While Hilti's cordless portfolio continues to expand, the company still commits to providing its customers with corded or gas-powered tools for jobs that demand longer runtimes or greater autonomy. By offering cordless, corded, and gas-powered tools, Hilti enables contractors to choose the right tool for the job.

As with all Hilti tools, the latest innovations are designed with health, comfort & safety in mind and come tether-ready with vibration reduction, kickback control, integrated dust control, enhanced ergonomics that prioritize user wellness.

For more information, visit hilti.com.

About Hilti

Hilti is a world-leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

SOURCE Hilti, Inc.

