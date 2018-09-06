Hilton | Asmus Contemporary To Host Sinatra: My Kind Of Town

As one of the most photographed celebrities of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra was often followed by a cadre of photographers throughout his six-decade career. This historic collection includes rare and vintage personal photos of Frank Sinatra from the Sinatra Family Archive, the Capitol Records and Warner Bros. Records archives and notable photographers such as Terry O'Neill, Milton Greene and others. The collection includes self-portraits taken by Frank himself in his formative years and photographs taken of him throughout his career.

Amanda Erlinger is an author, an artist, a photographer, and co-editor of the limited-edition book, Sinatra, published in 2015 for the 100-year anniversary of Frank Sinatra's birth. She is the younger daughter of Nancy Sinatra. Since 2002, Erlinger has acted as the manager/archivist of her grandfather's personal photographic collection.

The featured fine art prints are available for purchase. Each image includes a certificate of authenticity and is fully endorsed and licensed by the Frank Sinatra Estate.

Amanda Erlinger is available for interviews.

HILTON | ASMUS CONTEMPORARY

Chicago's HILTON| ASMUS CONTEMPORARY specializes in photography featuring internationally known artists as well as Chicago-based artists. The gallery has received acclaim for its exhibitions of photographers David Yarrow, Peter Sorel, Terry O'Neill, Douglas Kirkland, Julian Wasser and Hugh Arnold. Founded in 2012, the gallery is owned and run by multimedia artist Arica Hilton and was a natural progression in Hilton's 30-year career.

FRANK SINATRA ENTERPRISES

Frank Sinatra Enterprises is a joint venture between the Sinatra family and Warner Music Group and owns Sinatra's recordings from the Reprise era as well as films, television specials and unreleased footage, photos and audio recordings, which collectively represent one of the foremost bodies of artistic work of the modern era.

