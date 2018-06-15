Hilton & Hyland Welcomes Aouri Makhlouf to the Team

Born and raised in France, Aouri went on to receive his BA in Marketing and International Business from Loyola College in Baltimore, Maryland. In 2000, he moved to Los Angeles where he worked for one of the world's top leading marketing agencies. Here, he not only gained an extensive knowledge of Los Angeles neighborhoods but also acquired a wealth of experience in attracting and maintaining international clients.

With over 15 years of experience in sales and marketing, Aouri is no ordinary real estate professional. Prior to joining Hilton & Hyland, Aouri worked at Coldwell Banker for 11 years.

According to Aouri, "A successful deal is created when all sides walk away feeling like winners." Navigating transactions seamlessly and discovering what makes a property unique, he is able to negotiate with confidence and integrity every time.

No matter how complex or significant the transaction, Aouri is committed to growing his real estate capabilities and helping his clients achieve their real estate goals at Hilton & Hyland.

About Hilton & Hyland:

Beverly Hills based Hilton & Hyland (hiltonhyland.com) was established in 1993 as a boutique real estate firm to provide extremely personalized service to buyers and sellers of luxury properties. Founders Rick Hilton, grandson of the famous hotel developer, and Jeff Hyland, one of the most recognizable figures in Los Angeles real estate, have built their company from the ground up. Hilton & Hyland is the Founding Member of Christie's International Real Estate and is the exclusive affiliate of Luxury Portfolio, expanding their international reach to over 650 affiliates worldwide. With over $2.9 billion in transactions in 2016, Hilton & Hyland is recognized as the top luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles.

Contact:

Ed Leyson

edleyson@HiltonHyland.com

310-278-3311

