Hilton & Hyland Welcomes Tyler Stanaland to the Firm

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton & Hyland is thrilled to announce that Tyler Stanaland has joined the Beverly Hills brokerage under Drew Fenton's team. Tyler brings an unrivaled reputation for exceptional customer service, strong work ethic, and cutting-edge negotiation skills.

With five generations of Real Estate behind Tyler Stanaland, it's safe to say selling homes runs in the family. As a home and architecture enthusiast, Tyler took to the family trade at the early age of 19 when he became a licensed Realtor. Tyler also enjoyed a successful professional surf career that afforded him the opportunity to travel the globe.

For the past few years, Tyler worked alongside his father, John Stanaland, and together the duo was involved in sales over $2 billion. While Tyler is a proud Laguna Beach native, he is excited to enter the luxury Los Angeles real estate market where he can commit to growing his real estate capabilities and helping clients achieve their real estate goals with one of the top producing teams in the country.

With over $3 billion in sales since 2007, Drew Fenton has had the honor and privilege of representing the pedigreed estates in Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills, and Bel-Air. Having listed and sold the Playboy Mansion, The Frances Brody Estate, Doheny Estate and Rosewood in Bel-Air, Drew has sold over 45 properties in excess of $20 million.

Media Contact:

Ed Leyson

310.278.3311

edleyson@hiltonhyland.com

SOURCE Hilton & Hyland

Related Links

http://www.hiltonhyland.com

