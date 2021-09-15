Hilton and Mars Petcare Team Up to Redefine Pet-Friendly Travel

As pet ownership continues to rise, people are spending more time with pets now than ever before. A recent online survey 1 revealed that 85% of pet parents say they're likely to travel in the next year, and 65% say they'll bring their pets along. By combining their industry-leading expertise in hospitality and pets, Hilton and Mars Petcare have come together to anticipate and address the needs of pet parents to make traveling together more seamless and enjoyable.

Journey to Pet Heroes

On the journey to become pet hero brands for guests, Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites will work alongside the experts at Mars Petcare to develop and deliver pet-friendly programming to ensure a "paws-itive" experience for travelers and their pets throughout their stay. Additionally, both brands will be rolling out consistent pet fees by January 1, 2022. As of today, Home2 Suites offers more than 500 pet-friendly hotels for travelers to choose from, in addition to more than 300 pet-friendly Homewood Suites locations. By 2022, Hilton's Extended Stay brands will become fully pet-friendly, offering pets and their pet parents more than 1,000 hotels and 110,000 rooms to choose from across North America, with more than 500 hotels and nearly 55,000 rooms in development.

"Pets are an integral part of many of our guests' families, and we're proud to collaborate with Mars Petcare on the journey to become pet hero brands," said Bill Duncan, global head, All Suites & Focused Service brands, Hilton. "Our Extended Stay brands offer a home away from home for travelers, and their pets, especially with our spacious accommodations. We look forward to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality by creating a more inclusive and seamless travel experience for our guests and their furry friends."

Additionally, starting today, Hilton guests who check-in with a pet at select Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites locations will have early access to a Mars Petcare digital service pilot program where they can receive timely expert tips to help pets adjust to the new environment. This first-of-its-kind program for Mars Petcare in the travel industry, will provide guests access to Mars Petcare experts for pet health and wellness and behavioral questions that may come up during their stay. To start, guests at select locations* in five certified cities by the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program including Dallas/Plano, Texas; Jackson, Wyo.; Miami, Fla., Nashville, Tenn. and Phoenix, Ariz. will have access to this service.

"We've seen first-hand the undeniable bond that pet parents have formed with their pets particularly over the past year, and we are more committed than ever to our purpose: A Better World for Pets," said Ikdeep Singh, Regional President, Mars Petcare North America. "Leaning into our BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program, we are honored to come together with Hilton to address a common pain point for pet parents as we continue on our mission to create a more welcoming world for people and their pets."

Pet Parents Back on the Road

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 23 million U.S. homes welcomed a new pet, which accounts for nearly 1 in 5 households2. After months of spending extra time at home with their furry friends, 58% of pet parents say they are seeking pet-friendly accommodations1. Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton offer spacious and value-driven accommodations for the whole family, pets included. Both brands feature comfortable all-suite guest rooms with separate living and sleeping areas and fully-accessorized kitchens, offering travelers and their pets all of the space and comforts of home, whether for a quick trip or an extended stay.

With a rich history of more than 85 years in the pet care industry, Mars Petcare, whose portfolio consists of brands including PEDIGREE ®, CESAR® and IAMS ™ and veterinary providers including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA and more, continues to create programs and partner with others to drive its purpose forward. The BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program is a research-based model for pet-friendly practices and policies. The program aims to help communities become more pet-friendly by bringing the voice of pets and their owners to places of influence and advocating for fewer pets in shelters, more pet-friendly places, and happier, healthier lives for both people and pets.

To learn more information about this partnership and resources for pet-friendly travel, guests can visit newsroom.hilton.com and www.BetterCitiesforPets.com .

*Participating hotels include: Home2 Suites by Hilton Plano Richardson, Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas-Market Center, Home2 Suites by Hilton Miami Doral West Airport, Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown, Home2 Suites by Hilton Nashville Bellevue, Homewood Suites by Hilton Phoenix Tempe ASU Area, Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Airport North, Homewood Suites by Hilton Jackson

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN ®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech . We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE ™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,600 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 118 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton , Hilton's upscale, award-winning, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand, has more than 515 locations across the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean, with more than 100 properties in the pipeline. Homewood Suites by Hilton offers inviting, generous-sized suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators for guests seeking home-like accommodations when traveling for extended or quick overnight stays. Additional value-driven amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi and free breakfast. Homewood Suites by Hilton is focused on guest satisfaction and stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. Experience a positive stay at Homewood Suites by Hilton by booking at homewoodsuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about the brand at newsroom.hilton.com/homewoodsuites , and follow Homewood Suites by Hilton on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Home2 Suites by Hilton

Home2 Suites by Hilton , one of the fastest-growing brands in Hilton's history, is a mid-tier, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and inspired amenities for the cost-conscious guest. With a commitment to environmentally friendly products and hotel operations, Home2 Suites by Hilton offers complimentary breakfast, innovative and customizable guestroom designs, laundry and fitness areas, free Wi-Fi, multiple outdoor spaces, 24-hour business centers, expansive community spaces and pet-friendly environments. Home2 Suites by Hilton has nearly 500 open hotels with more than 450 in development. Experience a positive stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton by booking at home2suites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about the brand at newsroom.hilton.com/home2suites, and follow Home2 Suites by Hilton on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

1 KRC Research conducted an online survey of 1,003 U.S. pet owners between July 28 - August 8, 2021. Online survey of 1,003 U.S. pet owners conducted by KRC Research between July 28 - August 8, 2021.

2 ASPCA omnibus poll of 5,020 Americans between May 17-21, 2021.

SOURCE Mars Petcare