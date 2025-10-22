Hilton Birmingham Downtown at UAB Located on the Campus of the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Completes Renovation of 295 Guestrooms and 16,000 Sq. Ft. Event Space

The renovation introduces modernized guestrooms, reimagined meeting and event venues, new fitness center and the debut of Blazer's Grill, enhancing options for visitors near UAB Hospital and downtown Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Birmingham at UAB today announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar renovation encompassing all 295 guestrooms, 16,000 square feet of meeting and event space, its restaurant and a new fitness center. The transformation positions the Hilton-branded property, managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality and owned by The UAB Educational Foundation, as a premier hub for visitors, alumni, and the Birmingham community.

The newly refreshed Hilton Birmingham Downtown, showcasing its modern design, prime downtown location, and inviting amenities for both business and leisure travelers

The project, led by CCR Architecture & Interiors with construction by P&M Construction, revitalized every guestroom with modern furnishings and enhanced comfort, while event spaces, including a ballroom, state-of-the art meeting rooms, exhibition space that were reimagined to support a corporate meeting, expo, fundraising event, university gathering with upgraded finishes and technology.

Tied to its UAB location, the hotel launched Blazer's Grill, a new restaurant led by Executive Chef Bryan Williams. It highlights regional cuisine in a setting that reflects UAB's community spirit, catering to students, alumni, and Birmingham travelers.

"This renovation reaffirms our hotel's position on the UAB campus and the Birmingham community," said Lisa Castagna, General Manager, Hilton Birmingham at UAB. "From redesigned guestrooms to refreshed meeting spaces and the launch of Blazer's Grill, every detail was crafted to better serve our guests, whether they're visiting for a conference, a Blazers game, or a weekend in the city."

Located on UAB's campus two blocks from its hospital and the Kirklin Clinic, the hotel offers:

16,000 square feet of meeting space consisting of a ballroom, meeting rooms, a large event lobby area and an attached parking deck.





Free shuttle service within a one-mile radius and to/from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.





Amenities including an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, grab and go market, free WiFi, coffee shop and pet-friendly options (fees apply).

To celebrate the renovation, Hilton Birmingham Downtown at UAB is offering Hilton Honors Bonus Points and special meeting planner perks, including double rewards points and waived setup fees, for events booked in Birmingham through December 31, 2025

