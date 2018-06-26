Hilton Capital Appoints Katherine J. Cathcart as Relationship Manager

Prior to joining Hilton Capital, Ms. Cathcart was a Managing Director at Logan Capital Management, Inc. where she was responsible for covering the Southern US region for sales and relationship management. Prior to Logan Capital, Ms. Cathcart was a Managing Director and Director of Consulting at Independent Portfolio Consultants, Inc., where she managed their Consultant Team responsible for asset growth and retention for the $1.8+ billion RIA.

"Kathy brings to Hilton well established advisor and key account relationships as well as client management skills which will be a valuable asset to Hilton, our advisors and correspondent relationships," said Hilton Chief Executive Officer Craig O'Neill.

Ms. Cathcart holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) designation and resides in Boca Raton, FL with her family.

For more information about Hilton Capital Management, LLC, please contact James Doyle at 973-850-7308 or jdoyle@jconnelly.com.

About Hilton Capital Management, LLC

Hilton Capital Management is a privately held investment management boutique based in Garden City, NY. Founded in 2001, the firm manages over $1.5 billion in balanced and equity strategies on behalf of a diverse client base comprised of corporate and public pensions, endowments, foundations, sub-advisory, family offices, wealth managers, financial advisors and individuals, nationwide. Hilton emphasizes integrity, transparency, and the alignment of the firm's interests with its clients. For more information, please visit www.hiltoncapitalmanagement.com.

Hilton Capital Management ("HCM" or the "Firm") is a registered investment adviser with its principal place of business in the State of New York. HCM and its representatives are in compliance with the current registration requirements imposed upon registered investment advisers by those states in which HCM maintains clients. HCM may only transact business in those states in which it is registered, or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.

SOURCE Hilton Capital Management LLC

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hilton-capital-appoints-katherine-j-cathcart-as-relationship-manager-300672834.html

SOURCE Hilton Capital Management LLC

Related Links

http://www.hiltoncapitalmanagement.com

