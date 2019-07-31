Hilton Capital Appoints Richard O'Hara as Director of Taft-Hartley and Public Funds

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Capital Management LLC, a privately held investment management boutique with over $1.8 billion in balanced and equity strategies, has selected Richard O'Hara to join the Hilton team as Director, Taft-Hartley & Public Funds. Mr. O'Hara brings over 30 years of investment industry experience to the current team. In his role as Director, Taft-Hartley & Public Funds, Rich will focus on a range of strategic business development initiatives within Taft-Hartley and Public Funds space.

Prior to joining Hilton Capital, Mr. O'Hara was a Senior Vice President, Director of Institutional Sales at M.D. Sass Associates, Inc. where he was responsible for marketing and sales of the firm's equity and fixed-income investment strategies to institutional, tax-exempt Taft-Hartley & Public Pension Funds. Prior to M.D. Sass, Mr. O'Hara was a Vice President at American Express Asset Management.

According to Craig O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer, "Entry into the Taft-Hartley and Public Funds space represents a new and exciting development for Hilton, but is also a very natural extension that serves as a strong complement to Hilton's current strategic specialties." Bill Garvey, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Hilton went on to say, "With an impressive tenure and distinguished track record, we could not think of anyone better than Rich to lead Hilton in this latest expansion."

Mr. O'Hara is a graduate of Boston College and member of the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans and the Association of Benefit Administrators, he resides in Upper Brookville, NY with his family.

About Hilton Capital Management, LLC

Hilton Capital Management is a privately held investment management boutique based in Garden City, NY. Founded in 2001, the firm manages over $1.8 billion in balanced and equity strategies on behalf of a diverse client base comprised of corporate and public pensions, endowments, foundations, sub-advisory, family offices, wealth managers, financial advisors and individuals, nationwide. Hilton emphasizes integrity, transparency, and the alignment of the firm's interests with its clients. For more information, please visit www.hiltoncapitalmanagement.com.

