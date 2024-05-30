Hilton Capital Management Welcomes Analysts Jason Mastronardi & Michael O'Brien to the Team

Hilton Capital Management enhances its research capabilities with the addition of industry experts Jason T. Mastronardi, CFA and Michael F. O'Brien, CFA as Equity Analysts.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce that Jason T. Mastronardi and Michael F. O'Brien have joined the company as Equity Analysts.

Mastronardi and O'Brien will significantly bolster Hilton's research efforts, with Mastronardi focusing on the Small & Mid Cap Opportunities strategy and O'Brien leading research across the flagship Tactical Income and Dividend & Yield strategies. They will collaborate closely with Hilton's broader team to enhance investment strategies and provide insightful analysis.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason T. Mastronardi, CFA, and Michael F. O'Brien, CFA, to our team," said Alex Oxenham, Hilton's Co-CIO. "Their impressive backgrounds and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our commitment to providing superior research and insights to our clients. We are confident that their contributions will further strengthen our investment process."

Jason T. Mastronardi, CFA, joins Hilton as a small/mid cap Equity Analyst. Prior to this, he was a Director and Senior Equity Investment Analyst at Bank of America, where he managed three small/mid cap growth equity funds. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at Bank of America's Private Bank. Jason holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Maryland and is a CFA Charterholder

Michael F. O'Brien, CFA, joins Hilton as an Equity and Multi-Asset Class Analyst, leading the research efforts for the Tactical Income and Dividend & Yield strategies. Previously, O'Brien was a Vice President at Wolfe Research, where he served as a sell-side equity research analyst for an All-America Research Team ranked by Institutional Investor. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Consultant at FTI Consulting's Corporate Finance & Restructuring advisory practice. Mike is a graduate of Boston College with a B.A. in Economics and Finance and is a CFA Charterholder.

ABOUT HILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Founded in 2001, Hilton Capital Management is a privately held investment management boutique with more than $2.5 billion in assets under management. The firm actively manages three investment strategies centered on sound investment decision-making and a focus on downside protection.

SOURCE Hilton Capital Management