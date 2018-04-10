Hilton Capital Promotes Alexander Oxenham

According to Craig O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer, "Alex has a wealth of investment experience which will be enormously beneficial as we manage our clients' assets and grow our business."

Prior to joining Hilton Capital, Mr. Oxenham was a Senior Portfolio Manager and Voting Member on the HSBC Private Bank Investment Policy committee for the Americas' region. Prior to HSBC, Mr. Oxenham worked in portfolio management for Mercantile Bankshares, Bankers Trust Alex Brown/Brown Advisory and Bank of America. Mr. Oxenham holds a B.S. in International Business from the University of Maryland, College Park, an M.B.A. in Finance from American University, and is a CFA charter holder. Alex is also a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

About Hilton Capital Management, LLC

Hilton Capital Management is a privately held investment management boutique based in Garden City, NY. Founded in 2001, the firm manages over $1.4 billion in balanced and equity strategies on behalf of a diverse client base comprised of corporate and public pensions, endowments, foundations, sub-advisory, family offices, wealth managers, financial advisors and individuals, nationwide. Hilton emphasizes integrity, transparency, and the alignment of the firm's interests with its clients. For more information, please visit www.hiltoncapitalmanagement.com.

Hilton Capital Management ("HCM" or the "Firm") is a registered investment adviser with its principal place of business in the State of New York. HCM and its representatives are in compliance with the current registration requirements imposed upon registered investment advisers by those states in which HCM maintains clients. HCM may only transact business in those states in which it is registered, or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.

