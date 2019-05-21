Hilton Celebrates Renewed Partnership With The U.S. State Department's Global Equality Fund

MCLEAN, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year Hilton celebrates its 100th anniversary and partnership with the Global Equality Fund (GEF), managed by the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, by calling on the travel and hospitality industry to join them as a GEF partner. To inspire other companies to join, Hilton will be hosting an event with the Global Equality Fund highlighting the work of GEF-supported activists and grantees. The Global Equality Fund, funded by more than 25 governments, foundations and corporations and, provides critical emergency, short-term, and long-term assistance to advance and protect the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) persons in over 90 countries worldwide.

"Hilton is devoted to creating 'Room for All' and, in conjunction with our long-standing partnership with the Global Equality Fund, we are welcoming the hospitality industry to join us in supporting the remarkable work that the Global Equality Fund does across the world," said Katie Fallon, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs.

As the first hospitality brand to join GEF, Hilton has seen first-hand how the organization's work has brought together the private and public sector for the benefit of LGBTI people. Additionally, as an early partner, Hilton has also seen how civil society and the private sector can effect meaningful change with the resources GEF provides. As part of its ongoing commitment, Hilton will host a roundtable in Washington D.C. for GEF as a mechanism to grow the public and private partnership strategies.

"Hilton's partnership with the Global Equality Fund has helped ensure support for civil society's efforts to promote universal human rights and fundamental freedoms. The GEF's partners are on the leading edge of the international community's efforts to protect and defend human rights and freedom for all people the world over, and we look forward to our continued partnership with Hilton," said Scott Busby, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor at the U.S. State Department.

Having recently receiving a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, Hilton remains committed to creating a home away from home, inviting and connecting different cultures, ideas and people. Hilton collaborates with regional, national and international organizations that strive to empower diverse communities. Hilton collaborations include working with a variety of organizations across the globe including:

Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

(HRC) International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA)

(IGLTA) American Military Partner Association (AMPA)

(AMPA) Proud Experiences

I.D.E.A . (Inclusion, Diversity, Equality and Awareness)

. (Inclusion, Diversity, Equality and Awareness) Next Gen Leaders Institute

