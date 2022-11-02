Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza unveils complete renovation and redesign

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off a six-month renovation, the Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza has a bold new look—one that blends its urban location with modern luxuries. All 193 guest rooms and suites, plus its lobby, restaurant, corridors, and meeting spaces, have been transformed by design firm Baskervill to reflect and celebrate the city's new distinction as a leading tech and aerospace hub.

The hotel, operated by Davidson Hotels , is located just minutes away from PenPlace, Amazon's soon-to-be-completed second global headquarters and Boeing's new planned corporate headquarters. The property is a draw for leisure travelers as well, located close to Washington National Airport and world-renowned attractions like Arlington National Cemetery.

"We're excited to debut a modernized and reimagined hotel experience in Arlington, welcoming the next generation of aerospace, tech, and military travel to our city," said Ben Joseph, General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza. "Not only does this redesign and renovation keep pace with ever-changing traveler expectations, it captures the emboldened energy powering Arlington's next chapter."

The redesign and renovations include:

Lobby

The new elevated lobby features a sophisticated library-inspired lounge and offers guests a place to kick back over coffee, wine, or beer. The space was outfitted head-to-toe with all new flooring, furniture, lighting, and a modern color palette of cool gray and navy blue, with burnt orange and copper accents.

Guest Rooms

Each guest room was redesigned for optimal rest and productivity, with contemporary hues and contrasting textures like cognac leathers, warm woods, and marble throughout. A majority of the rooms now offer new walk-in showers for a luxurious bathroom experience for travelers on the go. The new modern aesthetic included the appointment of all new lighting, furniture, beds, and carpet.

Garden Grille & Bar

The Garden Grille & Bar—serving breakfast and dinner daily—captures the cosmopolitan energy of the hotel's surrounding neighborhood with sleek wood, gilded gold finishes, bold burnt orange seating, and a subtle, yet glamorous aesthetic. With a variety of seating options, Garden Grille & Bar is the new vibrant gathering place for trading ideas over a group breakfast, sharing stories over dinner and evening cocktails, or grabbing a nightcap.

The Shop — New

The hotel's new elevated retail experience, The Shop offers guests on the go with more choices and control with an assortment of grab-and-go snacks, light microwavable meals, and wine and beer—available 24/7. Guests will also enjoy LaColombe specialty coffee drinks like cappuccinos and lattes to fuel whatever is on their agenda.

Meeting Space

The hotel's 2,628 square feet of meeting space was revamped to offer a premium and modern experience for meeting and event attendees. The property's four meeting rooms were outfitted with modern carpeting, blinds, and wall coverings—the perfect complement to floor-to-ceiling windows.

About Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza

The Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza hotel is located near the Metro Station of Arlington, Virginia and close to major Washington, DC attractions. The hotel offers guest rooms, junior suites, and accessible rooms — all with either two queen- or one king-sized bed options. Each guest room features a large work desk, complimentary WiFi, a refrigerator, microwave, Keurig® coffee maker, chair with ottoman and a 49-inch LCD HDTV. The Garden Grille is open for breakfast and dinner, where you'll enjoy cooked-to-order breakfast, plus soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and specialty items from the dinner menu. For other options, visit The Shop, which offers a variety of refrigerated and microwaveable items that you can prepare in your room or enjoy on the go.

About Davidson Hotels

Davidson Hotels is the operating vertical dedicated to managing heritage brand assets for Davidson Hospitality Group. Over the decades, Davidson Hotels has built a trusted brand that values financial cunning and employs an owner's mentality, while remaining true to heart for hospitality. Founded in experience and expertise, Davidson Hotels crafts a beautiful synergy between guest hospitality, personalized services, and management goals, positioning ownership partners for unparalleled success. In 2022, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com/davidson-hotels/. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHotels

Press Contact:

Ben Joseph, General Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza