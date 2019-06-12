Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Re-Opens After Major Renovation

"This remodel brings a new vibrant and boutique style not only to our property, but to the Hilton Garden brand," Vice President of Operations Denise Tempco said. "It demonstrates our commitment to ingratiating ourselves in the local community while maintaining high quality accommodations."

The renovation features the newly-released Hilton Garden Inn design prototype 'Bloom.' Focusing on light colors and base-elements, the 'Bloom' design creates a comfortable and natural feel, perfect for its location in the heart of the Panama City business district. The 'Bloom' design was approved by the Hilton Garden brand in November. As such, the Hilton Garden Inn Panama City will be one of the first hotels to open to the public with the fresh, modern design.

"We are thrilled to be open again," Melinda Lane, the hotels' General Manager since October of 2013, said. "Our team and our city have been through so much. We are #850Strong - we look forward to celebrating our re-birth as a property and community, together. The next step is showing our guests the beauty of Panama City and this newly refurbished hotel."

Located at 1101 US Highway 231, Panama City, FL, the Hilton Garden Inn Panama City is taking reservations - call 850.392.1093 or visit http://bit.ly/HGIPanamaCity for more information.

Commonwealth Hotels LLC has overseen the property since June of 2011 - the hotel has experienced immense success under Commonwealth's leadership and looks forward to continuing the mutually beneficial partnership.

The Hilton Garden Inn Panama City still has a few positions open for those interested. Call the number above or visit careers.commonwealthhotels.com/jobs for more information.

About Commonwealth Hotels LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with nearly 5,300 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

