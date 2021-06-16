Hilton Grand Vacations Joins Green Berets at Golden Bear Charity Golf Tournament as Title Sponsor

This year's tournament will be held on Nov. 8, 2021, at the world-famous Jack Nicklaus designed Golden Bear Club in Keene's Pointe - home club of 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama.

"The Green Beret Foundation's mission aligns perfectly with the veteran's pillar of our Corporate Social Responsibility program – HGV Serves," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "HGV has a long history of supporting veterans, and we're proud to step up as Title Sponsor for this event."

The GBF is the only non-profit solely dedicated to supporting Green Berets and their families that has achieved a 4-Star Rating with Charity Navigator. Also, GBF is the sole special operations benevolent organization that is accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparation, presentation, and prosecution of disability claims. Since its inception in 2009, GBF has invested over $15 million in direct assistance to Green Berets and their families while maintaining an average of 87 cents of every dollar investment into its programs and services.

Green Beret Sponsors: Citizen's Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), Foley & Lardner LLP, GreenbergTraurig LLP, Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC)

Partner Force Sponsors: Fidelity Real Estate, Nordis Technologies, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW), Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC)

JCET Sponsors: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), LANCO, Sunshine State Distributing

Additional tournament details or sponsorship opportunities at www.orlandocharitygolf.com

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

For media questions, contact Lauren George, 407.613.8431 or [email protected]

About Green Beret Foundation

The Green Beret Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that serves our Nation's most elite soldiers, the U.S. Army's Special Forces. We believe Special Forces Soldiers are our Nation's greatest assets. Every day, we honor our commitment to Green Berets past and present, as well as their families, by connecting them with the right resources to prosper and thrive. We're relentless in helping our Nation's most elite soldiers become our Nation's best leaders. For more information, visit greenberetfoundation.org

For media questions, contact Frances Arias, 210.775.1232 or [email protected]

SOURCE Green Beret Foundation

Related Links

http://www.hiltongrandvacations.com

