Hilton Guests Enjoy Extra Summertime Fun with Exclusive Experiences and Discounts at Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, guests at Hilton hotels or resorts can add even more fun to their stay by enjoying exclusive experiences and discounts at the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District. Available June 1–Sept. 30, 2018, the special offers are featured for seven unique activities at The District. In addition, Florida residents who book a Fort Lauderdale Hilton property can save up to 12 percent this summer!

Fort Lauderdale Historical Society NSU Art Museum Art of Wine & Food

The curated experiences require a 48-hour advance notice at each venue, except Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. Reservations must be made using www.riverwalkae.com/specials/. Upon arrival, guests must show either their Hilton keycard or Hilton digital key on their phone.

To take advantage of these great summer offers, Hilton guests must book their stay at Travel.Hilton.com/fort-lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Historical Society

Historical Walking Tour — Hilton guests save $5

Normally priced at $20 per person, Hilton guests can enjoy this tour for $15 per person. Held on Fridays at 9 a.m. , these tours through Fort Lauderdale's storied past last two hours. Guides lead guests through Old Fort Lauderdale and share stories of the communities that lived along the New River from prehistoric days to the 1920s. After the walking tour, guests are treated to lemonade and admission to History Fort Lauderdale's main museum, King Cromartie House Museum, and Schoolhouse Museum.

New River Mock Archeological Dig — Hilton guests save $5

Normally priced at $20 per person, Hilton guests can enjoy this activity for $15 per person. Held on Fridays at 10 a.m. , this family-friendly, hands-on experience explores Fort Lauderdale's rich archaeological past. Guests conduct an archaeological excavation using the tools and techniques of the field. Afterward, they tour History Fort Lauderdale's three museums, which include archaeological artifacts from multiple local investigations.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

Free Scavenger Hunt for Families — Hilton guests save $2 on Museum admission

Normally priced at $12 per person, Hilton guests can enjoy $10 per person admission and this free family scavenger hunt, available at any time with general admission. They will explore the exhibition "Midnight in Paris & New York : Scenes from the 1890s–1930s" (on view through Sept. 23, 2018 ).

Art of Wine & Food — Hilton guests save $15

Normally priced at $40 per person, Hilton guests can participate for $25 per person. These wine tastings, held on Aug. 2 and Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. , include a series of varietal wines paired with small bites, themed to the season.

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Campus Tour — Free for Hilton guests

On Fridays at 10 a.m. , Hilton guests can experience complimentary tours of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' campus, including backstage areas. Special accommodations can be made for alternate dates for groups of six or more.

Historic Stranahan House Museum

Ghost Tours — Free for Hilton guests

On Fridays at 7:30 p.m. , guests can visit the Historic Stranahan House, built in 1901. While touring this charming and beautifully restored home, they will learn about Fort Lauderdale's pioneers, hear some poignant stories, and be captivated by many tales and a few legends of spirits who make Fort Lauderdale home.

Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

Bonnet House Tours — Complimentary "Life & Gift" book for Hilton Guests

When mentioning that they are a Hilton guest upon check-in at Bonnet House, guests will receive a complimentary "Life & Gift" book. Tours are Tuesdays–Sundays at 9:30 a.m. , 10:30 a.m. , 11:30 a.m. , 12:30 p.m. , 1:30 p.m. , 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. , and are $20 per person. With its lush tropical grounds and eclectic interiors, guests on tours of this magnificent estate are transported to an era gone by.

"Great for beating the summer heat, these special offers are a wonderful way for Hilton guests to experience The District! Plus, Florida residents can save on Hilton Fort Lauderdale hotel rooms! It's a win-win," said Carmen Ackerman, Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District project manager. "We are happy to share all that The District has to offer with Hilton guests."

About Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District

Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District is a unique partnership of arts and entertainment organizations located along the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale with the express mission of promoting cultural tourism in South Florida. Presenting over 1000 individual events each year, The District attracts well over 1 million visitors annually. Partners of The District Consortium include Broward Center for the Performing Arts, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, Florida Grand Opera, Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, the Historic Stranahan House Museum and Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. It is supported by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. For more information about The District and its partners, visit www.riverwalkae.com.

