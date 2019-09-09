Hilton Head Island Back to Business Following Hurricane Dorian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Island is back to business welcoming visitors with fall being a great time to head to the lowcountry to enjoy the Island's 12 miles of beautiful beaches, 20+ championships golf courses, over 250 restaurants and much more. Shoulder season on Hilton Head Island is the destination's best kept secret. The Southern charm of this resort town is undeniable, and it's perfect for relaxation or adventure.