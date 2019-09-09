Hilton Head Island Back to Business Following Hurricane Dorian
Sep 09, 2019, 10:29 ET
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Island is back to business welcoming visitors with fall being a great time to head to the lowcountry to enjoy the Island's 12 miles of beautiful beaches, 20+ championships golf courses, over 250 restaurants and much more. Shoulder season on Hilton Head Island is the destination's best kept secret. The Southern charm of this resort town is undeniable, and it's perfect for relaxation or adventure.
The modern classic destination offers hidden gems to be discovered at every corner coupled with a mix of iconic favorites to appease every type of vacationer. It's that mix of the old and the new that allows every generation to craft a vacation experience that's all their own.
Airports and hotels have all fully reopened and Hilton Head Island looks forward to welcoming visitors this fall. For more information on travel to Hilton Head Island visit www.hiltonheadisland.org.
CONTACT: Kelly McKenna, KMcKenna@webershandwick.com
SOURCE Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce
Share this article