Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival Named One Of Ten Best Food & Wine Festivals In The Southeast By USA Today

The main event, which takes place on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Many events have already sold out and the remaining events are selling quickly; guests are highly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. The Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival has grown into a weeklong celebration for the coastal region – and now offers much more than just seafood. The festival provides a variety of events, from gourmand and cultural experiences, to the family friendly main event and more. Tickets still remain for the main event on Saturday and the following events:

Wednesday, February 26, 4 – 6 p.m., At Table Seaside, Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort

Join some of the culinary world's most respected chefs, authors and industry experts, for an afternoon full of dynamic discussion about the biggest trends in food and drink – and get to meet the tastemakers, while tasting and drinking oceanside. In a panel discussion, panelists will include, Vishwesh Bhatt, Toni Tipton-Martin, David Shields, Barton Seaver and Robert Simonson, cocktail & drinks writer with the New York Times. The discussion led by moderator, Clayton Rollison, with The Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar on Hilton Head Island. James Beard Foundation, award-winning chefs/authors and more will take the stage to discuss topics like sustainable change, Gullah-Geechee heritage ingredients, pushing the culinary envelope, local seafood, restaurant trends and more. Guests will enjoy beverages and culinary tastings from Andrew Carmines of Shell Ring Oyster and Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks and BJ Dennis, Gullah Geechee Culinary Artist, Phillippe Feret, The Social Bakery and Tim Nelson, The Whiskey Room.

Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., 13th Annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, Honey Horn Plantation. Admission $10 per person, 10 & under free, free parking; no pets allowed.

The headlining event with over 45+ food booths, drink tastings, artisans, activities, and booths perfect for the entire and family. Take part in a silent auction and retail artisans between your tastings. Participating restaurants include: Alexander's Restaurant & Wine Bar, Lucky Rooster Market Street, Captain Woody's Bar & Grill, Local Pie, Fish, SERG Restaurant Group, A Lowcountry Backyard Restaurant, Up the Creek Pub, Melly Mel's, Crazy Crab, Carolina Crab Company, Grand Champion BBQ, Del Sur Artisan Eats, Sea Eagle, Sprout Momma, Local Pie, Lucky Rooster Market Street and more. Live music from Deas Guyz and Pretty Darn.

The Taste of the South Cooking Demo Stage features chef and beverage demonstrations/tastings at 12:00 pm , with Barton Seaver and Charlie Russo ; 1 pm with Daniel Schumacher , Taste of the South Magazine; 2 pm with Paul Fehribach , Big Jones Restaurant, Chicago, IL ; 3 pm Demonstration – TBD.

, with and ; with , Taste of the South Magazine; with , Big Jones Restaurant, ; Demonstration – TBD. NEW this year – celebrity author's book signings will be adjacent to the Taste of the South Cooking Demo Stage.

NEW VIP LOUNGE presented by Atlanta Magazine, Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort and catered by Hudson's Seafood on the Docks and Sysco: The VIP Lounge offers guests a chance to lounge from the crowds with comfy seating, a full bar which includes cocktails, wine, beer and a fully catered experience.

NEW FAMILY FUN RIDES & GAMES at Saturday Seafood Festival:

Family Friendly Rides: Exciting carnival midway rides – including rides for the entire family: NEW 50' Gondola, Carousel and a variety of carnival games, rides range in price from $2 - $5

NEW EVENT: Saturday, February 29, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival Official After Party, at Palmetto Bay Marina Carolina Crab Company and the Black Marlin will host live music, drink specials, menu specials and fun for the entire family. Celebrate the re-opening of the Marina since Hurricane Matthew and party with your festival friends! NO TICKET REQUIRED.

ABOUT THE DAVID M. CARMINES MEMORIAL FOUNDATION: One hundred percent of the festival's proceeds benefit the David M. Carmines Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, founded by the Carmines family, which in turn donates its proceeds to local charities. Over $200,000 was donated to participating non-profits in 2019 with over 5 million dollars in new economic impact to the local area during the month of February each year. The David M. Carmines Memorial Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, helps raise funds for non-profit organizations throughout the state of South Carolina.

Media Contacts: Jan Gourley, 843-812-5802, jan@adfishgroup.com

SOURCE Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival