Hilton Honors Experiences Connects Fans with New Exclusive Artist and Celebrity Events

Hilton unveils members-only experiences by connecting them with their passion for music, food, sports and more

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Honors, the guest-loyalty program of Hilton's 18 hotel brands, is offering new, once-in-a-lifetime events to members through its Hilton Honors Experiences platform. With access to sold-out music and sporting events from premier partners, to world-class dining and wellness packages at Hilton properties, members have the opportunity to create moments of real connection to inspire their passions. These unforgettable experiences will help members make the most out of their stays across the globe.

Hilton Honors Experiences Platform Connects Fans with New Exclusive Artist and Celebrity Events

Inspired by Hilton's first-ever global platform, "Hilton. For the Stay," Hilton Honors is taking a fresh approach to the one-of-a-kind experiences that members have access to through their Points – by facilitating meaningful connections with the artists and celebrities who inspire their passions. In addition to unique experiences at Hilton hotels around the world, Hilton's longstanding partners, like Live Nation and McLaren, will support in powering these experiences in the months ahead.

"At Hilton, 'the stay' is at the heart of who we are and everything we do, so we are thrilled to be reactivating our Hilton Honors Experiences to provide our members with thousands of exclusive packages," said Jenn Chick, global head & senior vice president, Hilton Honors & Customer Engagement. "Whether they love music, sports, the great outdoors or elevated offerings only available at Hilton, there will be new experiences to discover that allow our members to put their Points where their passions are."

To celebrate the end of summer and kick off a new season of new experiences, Hilton Honors members are invited to bid on Endless Summer Night Grills with Questlove – an intimate food and music experience at Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea with Questlove on September 8, 2022. Questlove's renowned chef friends will create their own spin on classic summer grilling with select ingredients sourced from Black-owned farms in Upstate New York. Plus, the award-winning musician, producer, director, and culinary entrepreneur, will perform an exclusive DJ set for those in attendance.

Members should continually check the Hilton Honors Experiences website for new curated packages, including a chance to play Top Golf with Sam Hunt, a private acoustic performance with Luke Bryan, VIP tickets and a signed guitar with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and a McLaren Formula 1 Team experience at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Below are a few of the new and upcoming experiences members will find on the Hilton Honors Experiences website:

This year, Hilton Honors members have already started putting their Points to work by bidding and winning new once-in-a-lifetime experiences that have included a hike around Red Rocks Amphitheater with Brandi Carlile and tickets to the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, United Kingdom.

For additional ways to use Points, Hilton Honors recently launched Tickets with Points, a unique benefit that allows members to use Points to purchase tickets to sporting events, concerts, comedy shows and theater productions. As Hilton Honors continues to provide more accessibility on a global scale, Tickets with Points will be launching in the United Kingdom later this year to make purchasing tickets on LiveNation.co.uk and Ticketmaster.co.uk even more rewarding.

To join Hilton Honors or find out more about Hilton Honors Experiences, please visit HiltonHonors.com. For more information, visit stories.hilton.com/HiltonHonors.

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands comprising 7,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where members can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers its 139 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, including with select co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences, charitable contributions and more. The program is free to join and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about Hilton Honors at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Hilton