HILTON RECOGNIZED BY FORTUNE MAGAZINE AS #1 COMPANY TO WORK FOR IN 2024

DESTIN, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an all-encompassing resort located along Northwest Florida's emerald coast, announces today the completion of their $35M renovation. This news comes in conjunction with the recognition of Hilton Inc. as the #1 'Best Company to Work for in 2024' by Fortune.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome new and repeat travelers to the freshly upgraded Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa as we celebrate the completion of this major renovation," said Angelina Covington, general manager. "It is important to recognize that this achievement would not have been possible without the support and hard work of our incredible staff who create memorable experiences for every guest that comes through our doors."

Now available for guests to enjoy, Hilton Sandestin Beach's renovation began with the guest rooms and suites, offering visitors a modern beachfront home-away-from-home. The light and airy coastal design of the accommodations can now be found in every part of the property's features and amenities. The hotel's upgrades include a complete revamp of the six on-site dining outlets, inclusive of the newly introduced pizza oven at Sandcastles Restaurant, plus enhancements to the full-service Serenity by the sea Spa and a complete redesign of the events spaces.

"As we continue to raise the bar with the resort's features and amenities, providing our employees with the tools needed to succeed and grow is vital to our progress," continued Covington. "Being a part of the Hilton family, we hold ourselves to the same standards that have made the company a recognizable and sought-after place to stay and to work."

Stepping into the 40th year of welcoming travelers to the coastal setting, Hilton Sandestin Beach holds a long-standing reputation for creating memorable experiences for travelers of all ages. Part of the Hilton brand for four decades, the resort has gained notoriety in continually enhancing stays while simultaneously ensuring their staff are equipped and supported in their role in the guest experience.

