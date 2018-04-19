Hilton Software Achieves AS9100 Rev D Certification

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the United States Department of Defense, and most aerospace manufacturers including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon require that their suppliers be AS9100 certified. The certification provides an independent quality validation based upon verifiable standards.

Dr. Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Hilton Software, said: "Our AS9100 Rev D certification shows Hilton Software's commitment to ensure our quality management system and procedures meet the highest standards as demanded by the Aviation, Space and Defense Industries. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees to deliver high-quality products and represents a significant milestone for our company."

About Hilton Software

Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Hilton Software is the market-leader in the development of multi-platform mobile aviation solutions for General Aviation, Commercial, and Military operations. Hilton Software is a United States Department of Defense prime contractor providing multi-platform mobile solutions.

