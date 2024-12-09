Hilton's Luxury Hot List: Hilton's Luxury Brands to Celebrate Record Year of Growth in 2025 and Beyond

Significant brand expansion with more than 500 hotels and new openings in some of the world's most sought-after destinations, including New York, Costa Rica, Athens and Osaka

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton's luxury brands experienced a record-breaking year of growth with more than 500 properties now open in highly coveted destinations offering once-in-a-lifetime guest experiences across Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts , Conrad Hotels & Resorts , LXR Hotels & Resorts , NoMad Hotels , and Signia by Hilton , including a new exclusive partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) and a growing portfolio of standalone Waldorf Astoria Residences . Key 2024 openings included Conrad Singapore Orchard, Conrad Orlando, Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Beach House and Shore Village at Hotel del Coronado, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour, Conrad Chongqing and Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

New Openings, Destinations and Beyond from Hilton Luxury Brands in 2025

Additionally, Hilton introduced Hilton for Luxury , a premier global luxury travel advisor (LTA) program designed for Hilton's top-producing luxury travel advisors in every region to support customers in booking world-class accommodations around the globe.

"Hilton's recent Trends Report highlights that 2025 will be the 'Year of the Travel Maximizer,' with luxury travelers leading the charge to make every moment count," said Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. "They're embracing a balance of adventure and relaxation, creating meaningful connections, and seeking enriching experiences that go beyond the ordinary. We're excited to introduce them to a new era of luxury, with the reopening of our flagship Waldorf Astoria New York, and new market openings in Costa Rica, Osaka, London, and more in the years ahead."

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

The iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand will continue to expand in the most sought-out destinations around the world, adding to its current portfolio of 34 properties in 18 countries with a pipeline of 16 properties set to open in the coming years. Featured openings include:

Waldorf Astoria New York : Following a meticulously and thoughtfully crafted restoration effort, the iconic property will retain the scale and beauty of its original architecture reimagined with fresh contemporary furnishings, expected to open in Spring 2025 and accepting reservations beginning December 10, 2024 .

: Following a meticulously and thoughtfully crafted restoration effort, the iconic property will retain the scale and beauty of its original architecture reimagined with fresh contemporary furnishings, expected to open in and accepting reservations beginning . Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique : Situated on the dramatic cliffside peninsula of Cacique on Guanacaste's secluded Playa Penca, to debut in Spring 2025.

: Situated on the dramatic cliffside peninsula of Cacique on Guanacaste's secluded Playa Penca, to debut in Spring 2025. Waldorf Astoria Osaka : The Waldorf Astoria brand will make its debut in Japan in Spring 2025 with this 39-story high-rise in the south district of the new GRAND GREEN OSAKA urban mixed-use development.

The Waldorf Astoria brand will make its debut in in Spring 2025 with this 39-story high-rise in the south district of the new GRAND GREEN urban mixed-use development. Waldorf Astoria Shanghai Qiantan : Located in Shanghai's brand-new Central Business District, this property opens in Summer 2025 to immerse guests in the tranquility and glamor of China's commercial capital.

: Located in brand-new Central Business District, this property opens in Summer 2025 to immerse guests in the tranquility and glamor of commercial capital. Future Openings : Looking further into 2026 and beyond, Waldorf Astoria will see market entry in gateway cities like London , Sydney , Hanoi , Jakarta , Tanger , Kuala Lumpur and Jaipur . Hilton also boasts a luxury brand residential portfolio of more than 30 properties either in trading or pipeline, with new Waldorf Astoria Residences in Dubai Downtown, Pompano Beach, Florida and Cherry Creek , Denver .

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

The largest of the Hilton Luxury Brand portfolio with nearly 50 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts continues its global expansion with two new hotels in 2025, including:

The Ilisian : A new city destination opening in 2025 will be home to Conrad Athens Hotel with 307 guest rooms and suites, Waldorf Astoria Residences, Conrad Residences , a private members club and numerous bars and restaurants as well as curated retail shops.

: A new city destination opening in 2025 will be home to with 307 guest rooms and suites, , a private members club and numerous bars and restaurants as well as curated retail shops. Conrad Hamburg will mark the debut of Hilton's luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand in Germany .

will mark the debut of luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand in . Future Openings : Looking further ahead into 2026 and beyond, Conrad openings will be found in even more unforgettable destinations, including Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley , Conrad Yokohama , Conrad Jaipur , and Conrad Nagoya .

LXR Hotels & Resorts

Celebrating the timeless pursuit of personal adventure in the world's most alluring destinations, LXR Hotels & Resorts continues its steady growth in new West Coast markets, with Arizona Biltmore , Beach Village and Shore House at Hotel del Coronado, and Ka Laʻi Waikīkī Beach joining the portfolio of independent hotels in 2024.

LXR Hotels & Resorts – Casablanca : Expected to open in 2025, this will mark the debut of Hilton's award-winning collection of independent luxury hotels in Morocco .

Expected to open in 2025, this will mark the debut of award-winning collection of independent luxury hotels in . In addition to openings and signings, LXR Hotels & Resorts will launch a new signature brand program, Spirit of Adventure, to bring destination excursions and guided experiences to life at properties around the world.

Several soon-to-be-announced signings and future openings for LXR Hotels & Resorts include properties in Italy, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and Hiroshima.

NoMad Hotels

At the heart of each NoMad Hotel are its signature restaurants and bars, which celebrate the dynamic interplay between grand and intimate, classical and colloquial, offering festive moments of revelry alongside quiet meals that nourish the soul. NoMad London , the flagship hotel for the legendary NoMad Hotels brand, has big plans for its soaring Atrium restaurant space in 2025.

Signia by Hilton

Set to make its international debut in January 2025, Signia by Hilton Amman will mark the brand's first property outside the U.S. Located in a prime area in Amman, the hotel will open with 272 guest rooms and suites offering guests an exceptional stay in one of the world's oldest cities.

For more on Hilton Luxury Brands' development news and expanding global portfolio, visit stories.hilton.com . With Hilton's award-winning loyalty program, Hilton Honors members can earn, redeem and dream with their Points, bringing them closer to their next luxury stay. Join Hilton Honors today for instant and exclusive member benefits.

