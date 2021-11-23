H.I.M.-istry Naturals Launches Skin + Shave Care Brand at Nordstrom Stores Across the United States

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday shopping season, H.I.M.-istry Naturals announced today that it has partnered with Nordstrom to launch its complete line of premier natural men's grooming products in retail locations across the United States and online at Nordstrom.com . The partnership is a major win and expansion opportunity for the resilient, Black-owned business in the midst of a global pandemic that has hit small businesses the hardest.

H.I.M.-istry is a premium line of healthy and powerful men's grooming products that go beyond simply prepping skin for shaving, to also address common skin concerns like acne, dryness, premature aging, ingrown hairs, razor irritation and more - all in one simple, easy-to-follow daily regimen. Now available at Nordstrom stores across the U.S. and at nordstrom.com. H.I.M.-istry, an acronym for "Healthy Image Men," was founded by Darnell Henderson, who entered the men's grooming industry as a result of his own frustration with finding quality products for the skin issues he developed while serving in the U.S. Navy. The company currently offers more than 30 spa-quality products focused on men's unique needs for skincare, shave care, beard care and body care, all made with natural and certified organic ingredients.

H.I.M.-istry, an acronym for "Healthy Image Men," was founded by Darnell Henderson on the notion that for many men, daily shaving and skincare regimens are one and the same. With that in mind, he set out to develop a line of healthy and powerful men's grooming products that would go beyond simply prepping skin for shaving, to also address common skin concerns like acne, dryness, premature aging, ingrown hairs, razor irritation and more – all in one simple, easy-to-follow daily regimen.

Henderson entered the men's grooming industry as a result of his own frustration with finding quality products for the skin issues he developed while serving in the U.S. Navy. As a result of daily shaving and the rigorous physical and mental demands of military life, his skin was frequently irritated and inflamed. None of the unisex products he found at drugstores or mass retailers worked for him. Plus, they were full of unnatural chemicals and not designed around the unique skincare and lifestyle needs of men.

Upon returning to civilian life, Henderson started doing research into the growing field of men's skincare and began getting regular facials and treatments that finally made a difference in the health of his skin. Driven by a passion to find better daily skincare product options for men like himself, he went back to school and became a licensed skincare specialist and registered nutritionist.

Next, Henderson spent several years working with a highly skilled team of chemists who understood his vision and helped him develop what is now the H.I.M.-istry product line. The company currently offers more than 30 spa-quality products focused on men's unique needs for skincare, shave care, beard care and body care, all made with natural and certified organic ingredients .

The company achieved its first major milestone in 2007, when it partnered with Macy's, expanding from three stores to nationwide distribution within the very first year. Unfortunately, just as sales were soaring, the company faced a setback with the dramatic economic downturn of 2008. Determined to keep the brand alive and service existing customers directly, the company shifted to online sales.

Since that time, H.I.M.-istry has evolved and grown into both a strong retail and direct-to-consumer brand through its strategic partnerships with major players like Amazon Premium Brands, Urban Outfitters and Nordstrom. The company also has a strong wholesale business and a presence in luxury barbershops, salons and med spas around the company. (See the Store Locator on the company website for current store locations.)

A commitment to giving back to the community remains at the heart of the company, with five percent of all e-commerce sales going to nonprofit organizations serving the needs of LGBTQ+ and African-American communities, veterans, children, men's health and scholarships for low-income students. During the online checkout process, customers can choose from six charitable partners to support, including The Trevor Project, Scholarship America, Hope for Warriors, Save the Children, 100 Black Men of America or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Media Contact:

Bridget Palitz

619-933-8722

[email protected]

SOURCE H.I.M.-istry Naturals