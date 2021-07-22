himagine solutions, an Omega Healthcare Company, Names Industry Veteran Adhitya Bhatia as New Chief Client Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- himagine solutions announced today that Adhitya Bhatia has joined the company as Chief Client Officer. A subsidiary of Omega Healthcare, himagine is a leading US-based provider for end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions. The company supports its healthcare clients across the entire revenue continuum – front, middle, and back-office - with the broadest range of services in the industry, including Scheduling, Registration, Verification and Eligibility, Coding, Charge Capture, Billing, A/R Follow-Up, Denial Management, and Underpayment Recovery and Analysis. With more than 18,000 employees serving more than 300 major healthcare providers across all 50 states, himagine's global delivery platform means unparalleled scalability and responsiveness around the clock.

In his new role, Mr. Bhatia will be responsible for building strong client relationships, ensuring seamless operational client integration, and developing new solutions for our clients. He is uniquely suited for this role, having built a highly respected career of more than twenty-five years in healthcare IT and RCM related sales and business management roles with global leaders including Dell, Wipro, Rackspace, and Persistent Systems, where he directed Healthcare and Strategic Engagements. He also served as Vice President for the Global Results Delivery Office for IBM Global Technology Services, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff for NTT Data Services, and Executive Director/VP & Chief of Staff to the Business Unit President and Integration Leader for Dell USA.

"We are very pleased to welcome Adhitya to himagine solutions and to the Omega Healthcare family," said Michael DiMarco, Chief Revenue Officer of Omega Healthcare. "We continue to be fully focused on helping our clients reach greater and greater successes, and on ensuring that Omega and himagine's solutions meets their full range of needs. Adhitya's decades of executive-level healthcare and IT leadership experience will be invaluable to our future."

"Omega and himagine solutions are already industry leaders, now with a broader global delivery platform, and the market for its products and services continues to grow," said Bhatia. "I look forward to meeting the company's great clients, to helping deepen those already-great relationships, and helping guide the company to even greater success."

About himagine Solutions

himagine solutions, a member of the Omega Healthcare family of companies, is the leading US-based provider of middle revenue cycle services, including coding, registry, audit, education, and CDI. Coupled with Omega they are now a leading provider of end-to-end revenue cycle management. With more than 18,000 employees serving more than 300 major healthcare providers across all 50 states, Omega / himagine delivers unparalleled scalability and responsiveness around the clock - 24/7/365. Our size and global presence also mean significant cost savings compared to smaller, geographically narrower competitors. Omega / himagine supports your revenue cycle goals across the entire revenue continuum – front, middle and back-office - with the broadest range of RCM services in the industry, including Scheduling, Registration, Verification and Eligibility, Coding, Charge Capture, Billing, A/R Follow-Up, Denial Management, and Underpayment Recovery and Analysis. For more information, visit https://himaginesolutions.com.

SOURCE himagine solutions

