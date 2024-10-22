Himalaya Wellness Expands Distribution of Organic Ashwagandha to 761 Kroger Stores Nationwide

The wellness brand continues to lead in ashwagandha and stress & mood support

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Wellness, an herbal and plant-based supplements and personal care brand, is proud to announce expanded, nationwide distribution of its Organic Ashwagandha at Kroger, the #1 grocery retailer in the United States.

Himalaya's Organic Ashwagandha will now be carried in 761 stores operating under the Kroger banner, including Fred Meyer, Fry's, Smith's and King Soopers. This increased distribution further solidifies the brand's position as a leader in ashwagandha and stress & mood support.

Organic Ashwagandha by Himalaya Wellness USA

"The increase in our distribution at Kroger stores nationwide is truly exciting," says Sandra Urti, Director of Strategic Accounts and Shopper Marketing. "We take great pride in our high-quality organic ashwagandha and are thrilled to make it accessible to many more consumers."

Himalaya's Organic Ashwagandha is a clinically-studied blend of root powder and root extract, designed to offer high efficacy with just one caplet per day. It's made with pure ingredients and no unnecessary fillers. It's vegan, gluten-free, USDA Organic and non-GMO verified.

Ashwagandha, used for centuries for stress and energy, is a powerful adaptogen known for its stress-relieving properties. It supports adrenal health and helps balance cortisol levels, promoting overall well-being and stress management.

Himalaya's Organic Ashwagandha is available nationwide at Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Meijer, Rite Aid and CVS, as well as himalayausa.com and Amazon. To learn more about Himalaya's expansion into Kroger, and to find products in a store near you, visit their website and store locator.

About Himalaya Wellness



Founded in 1930, Himalaya Wellness has been dedicated to wellness for nearly 95 years, stretching from one man, to his son, to his grandson. From its humble beginnings in India, Himalaya's products are now offered in over 100 countries, yet still family owned. Himalaya offers a full line of supplements that includes clinically-studied herbal formulations, certified USDA organic single herbs and a full line of body care products. Integrating the principles of traditional medicine with modern science, Himalaya is a worldwide pioneer in the field of scientifically-validated herbal healthcare. Himalaya's North American LEED® Gold-Certified, eco-friendly corporate office and warehouse facility are located in Sugar Land, Texas, a community neighboring Houston. For more information, please visit: himalayausa.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Sanderson

(847) 769-1525

[email protected]

SOURCE Himalaya Wellness