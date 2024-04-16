The herbal supplements brand launched a new PartySmart format with an electrolyte line that comes in three delicious flavors to support hydration

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Wellness , an herbal and plant-based supplements and personal care brand, announced PartySmart Electrolytes, the latest innovation to its products for a better morning.

Himalaya Wellness Launches PartySmart Electrolytes

PartySmart Electrolytes join the brand's popular PartySmart Capsules and PartySmart Gummies to provide added hydration support. PartySmart Electrolytes are convenient drink mixes that come in three delicious flavors: Lemon Lime , Orange , and Tropical . To rehydrate after a night out, add one packet of PartySmart Electrolytes mixed with 16 ounces of water to support optimal hydration and fluid balance in the body. PartySmart Electrolytes are also great for everyday hydration, post-workout, or traveling.

"Himalaya's famous PartySmart capsules have been enjoyed for years for a better morning, and now PartySmart Electrolytes join the family as we evolve to address rehydration needs," said Tanya Das, Director of Marketing. "With an increasing focus on the next day recovery, PartySmart Electrolytes offer a convenient and effective way to fuel the body's hydration needs."

PartySmart Electrolytes contain key electrolytes like Sodium, Chloride, and Potassium, and 100% of your daily needs for Vitamin C, B1, Niacin, B6, and B12. It also includes a recovery blend of Milk Thistle, Turmeric, and Ginger for antioxidant support. The single-serving packets are vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, and caffeine-free.

All Himalaya products are produced in a cGMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facility. PartySmart Electrolytes are tested for identity, strength, and safety so consumers can feel confident in their hydration mix whether they're traveling, working out, recovering from a night out, or working on improving their overall hydration.

PartySmart Electrolytes are now available for purchase on Amazon.

About Himalaya Wellness

In 1930, a young visionary by the name of Mr. M. Manal foresaw the benefits of herbal remedies while riding through the forests surrounding Dehradun and learning about herbs from the local healers. He believed it should be scientifically proven that herbal medicines work. After diligently researching the science of the traditional field of Ayurveda, he decided to dedicate his life to creating products that would improve millions of lives across the world. Today, with a history spanning more than nine decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that cares about not only enriching people's lives but also the environment. With its products ranging from single herb supplements to Ayurvedic formulations, Himalaya aims to provide holistic support for everyday wellness. Steeped in a legacy of researching nature, Himalaya has successfully been able to harness the science of Ayurveda through cutting-edge research to become a brand that is safe, gentle and trustworthy. For more information, please visit: himalayausa.com

Media Contact

Sarah Sanderson

(847)769-1525

[email protected]

SOURCE Himalaya Wellness USA