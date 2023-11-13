Himalaya Wellness Launches PartySmart Gummies

The herbal supplements brand launched a new PartySmart format with mixed berry vegan gummies

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Wellness , an herbal supplements and plant-based personal care brand, expanded its alcohol metabolism product line into a new format with the introduction of PartySmart Gummies .

This addition to Himalaya's fan-favorite PartySmart line comes in a delicious mixed berry flavor for a better morning after drinks. With just two gummies during alcohol consumption, PartySmart supports alcohol metabolism in the liver, reducing the fatigue and unpleasant feelings that often come after a night or day out.

Himalaya Wellness USA

"PartySmart allows individuals to enjoy their social experiences without the dreaded feeling of a groggy morning," said Tanya Das, director of marketing. "PartySmart Gummies provide a new convenient and flavorful way to support your comfort after celebrating."

Its natural and holistic approach sets PartySmart Gummies apart from other after-drinking products. PartySmart Gummies contain a unique blend of plant-based ingredients, including amla, date palm, turmeric, fenugreek, grape and ginger. The gummies are also vegan, gluten-free, gelatin-free, soy-free, caffeine-free and made without artificial colors.

Himalaya Wellness aims to provide people with effective, natural solutions for their health and wellness needs. The launch of PartySmart Gummies is a testament to Himalaya's commitment to developing innovative products that address the modern-day challenges individuals face. Whether it's a night out with friends or a special celebration, PartySmart Gummies can be a convenient support for those times when we need to get back to our best selves.

PartySmart Gummies are now available for purchase on Amazon, himalayausa.com, Sprouts and Meijer.

About Himalaya Wellness

In 1930, a young visionary by the name of Mr. M. Manal foresaw the benefits of herbal remedies while riding through the forests surrounding Dehradun and learning about herbs from the local healers. He believed it should be scientifically proven that herbal medicines work. After diligently researching the science of the traditional field of Ayurveda, he decided to dedicate his life to creating products that would improve millions of lives across the world. Today, with a history spanning more than nine decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that cares about not only enriching people's lives but also the environment. With its products ranging from single herb supplements to Ayurvedic formulations, Himalaya aims to provide a holistic solution to everyday ailments that affect our bodies. Steeped in a legacy of researching nature, Himalaya has successfully been able to harness the science of Ayurveda through cutting-edge research to become a brand that is safe, gentle and trustworthy. For more information, please visit: himalayausa.com

Media Contact

MK Mulligan

(630) 750-5770

[email protected]

SOURCE Himalaya Wellness USA