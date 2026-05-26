Himalayan Rivers Are Shifting Their Course Faster Due to Climate Warming

Analysis of four decades of data shows nearly doubled river migration rates

BEIJING, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temperatures in the Himalayas have been rising nearly twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s. Consequently, Himalayan meltwater rivers are changing course more rapidly.

To investigate how climate warming is reshaping Himalayan rivers, Professor Chengshan Wang and Dr. Zhongpeng Han from the China University of Geosciences, Beijing, along with Dr. Lin Zhipeng from Sichuan University, analyzed river movement changes across three major Himalayan River basins over the past four decades.

Using satellite imagery and field observations spanning four decades, researchers found that rising temperatures, glacier melt, and thawing frozen ground are accelerating river movement and reshaping river channels across the upper Himalayas.

In a study published in Volume 392, Issue 6799 of Science on 14 May 2026, researchers examined Himalayan River changes between 1980 and 2020, investigating whether climate-driven glacier melt and thawing of frozen ground are accelerating river movement and reshaping river channels. "The upper high Himalayas stand out as a region where climate warming and channel migration interact strongly, providing an opportunity to study the effects of a warming climate on river dynamics," says Dr. Han.

Using satellite imagery and field observations, the team studied 1,079 river bends across 1,582 km of river channels flowing through frozen ground. They measured the extent of river bend shifting over time and tracked other river changes, including cutoffs, avulsions, and channel-pattern transitions.

Their analyses showed that between 1980 and 2020 river migration rates increased by 33% while freely moving river bends increased by nearly 97%. The number of cutoffs, avulsions, and channel-pattern changes also rose significantly.

The researchers found that these changes closely match rising temperatures, glacier melts, and the thawing of frozen ground. Rising temperatures increase the water and sediment flow into rivers while weakening frozen riverbanks, making rivers more unstable and causing rapid shifts.

The study also reported that Himalayan rivers respond differently to warming than Arctic rivers. In Arctic regions, vegetation often supports riverbanks and slows river movement. In contrast, the sparsely vegetated Himalayan landscape is more vulnerable to erosion and riverbank collapse.

Prof. Wang concludes with a word of caution, "For the billions who rely on Himalayan water sources, the acceleration of river dynamics documented in our study poses implications for water security, sediment-related hazards, and the stability of riparian infrastructure."

Reference

Title: Accelerated Himalayan River meandering and dynamics due to climate change

Journal Name: Science

DOI: 10.1126/science.adg8401

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SOURCE China University of Geosciences