Himed and Adva Cera Partner to Create a Seamless Prototype-to-Production Path for 3D-Printed Bioceramic Medical Devices

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Himed (www.himed.com), a pioneering producer of bioceramic materials, and Adva Cera (www.advacera.com), a leader in advanced ceramic additive manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership to create a complete development-to-production pathway for 3D-printed calcium phosphate (CaP) components used in dental, orthopedic, and spinal applications. Through this partnership, customers working with Himed to design and optimize additive bioceramic implants will have a seamless route from the design and planning through scalable production with Adva Cera.

Himed, a biomaterials manufacturer and contract researcher for medical implant markets, and Adva Cera, an additive manufacturer focused on high-performance 3D-printed ceramics, have entered into a strategic partnership. Scanning electron microscope (SEM) image of lithography-based 3D-printed surface composed primarily of beta tricalcium phosphate (β-TCP); one of numerous bioceramic printing materials with bioresorbable properties which are currently under research and development at Himed in Old Bethpage, New York. Image: Himed's Bioceramics Center of Excellence.

The partnership builds on Himed's 2024 launch of its Bioceramics Center of Excellence™ (BCoE), a contract research and development center that enables medtech startups and established manufacturers to leverage Himed's thirty-five years of materials expertise to refine 3D-printed bioceramic designs before committing to full-scale production. Now, with Adva Cera as a scale-up partner, customers can smoothly transition from prototype to production without requalifying materials, validating a contract manufacturer, restarting development cycles, or making significant capital expenditures in printing infrastructure.

Fully bioceramic implants have long been a focus of research in orthopedics and dentistry. Because calcium phosphate is the mineral phase of bone itself, a CaP implant can bond directly to surrounding tissue in ways inert metals and polymers cannot. Ceramic additive manufacturing has now matured to the point where complex internal geometries with controlled porosity and intricate lattice structures can be printed reliably, and the market is responding: Additive Manufacturing (AM) Research projects the ceramics 3D printing sector will grow to nearly $900 million by 2033. But the leap from prototype to qualified, large-scale production remains a practical barrier. The Himed–Adva Cera partnership aims to close this gap.

"Customers who come to the Bioceramics Center of Excellence now have a clear production pathway," explains Craig Rosenblum, President of Himed. "Partnering with Adva Cera means two leading companies can move customers from a fully optimized 3D-printed implant design into qualified, production-scale ceramic additive manufacturing with the regulatory rigor that goes with it. Their serial production capabilities will allow our customers to bring an exciting new generation of implants to patients."

The partnership also offers a fully domestic, vertically integrated pathway from R&D through serial production, which is becoming more important to OEMs seeking to reduce dependence on overseas additive manufacturing.

"Himed has built something immensely valuable for the medtech industry: a center where customers can develop bioceramic technologies with the help of a highly specialized team of material scientists," said Hugh Roberts, President of Adva Cera. "We're excited to be the scale partner for that work. Our team is set up for serial production of advanced ceramic components, and our near-net-shape capabilities mean parts go quickly from the build plate to finished components. Partnering with Himed is a natural fit."

Representatives from both companies will discuss the partnership with attendees at this year's Orthopaedic Manufacturing Technology Exhibition & Conference (OMTEC) in Chicago, June 9–11, at booth 522.

About Himed: Since 1991, Himed has been on the vanguard of bioceramics characterization. With an all-in-one research and production facility in New York, Himed supplies raw calcium phosphate biomaterials for a wide array of applications and provides tailored, biocompatible coating and texturing solutions through its MATRIX® line of surface treatments. Himed is FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016-certified.

Contact: Kaelie Barnard | Director of Marketing, Barson Corp.

[email protected] | +1 (516) 712-6050

About Adva Cera: Adva Cera, formerly SiNAPTIC Technologies and a subsidiary of SiNAPTIC Holdings, is a Broomfield, Colorado-based service bureau that leverages additive manufacturing platforms to produce technical ceramic components. Adva Cera partners with clients across the aerospace, medical, semiconductor, energy, and industrial sectors to produce advanced ceramic components; making parts that feature complex geometries and high-performance ceramic parts that conventional manufacturing methods cannot achieve. Adva Cera is dedicated to advancing the production capabilities of ceramic additive manufacturing, focusing on precision, scalability, and innovation.

Contact: Dustin Williams | Vice President of Business Development, Adva Cera

[email protected] | +1 (303) 449-1457

SOURCE Himed LLC