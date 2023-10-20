Himeji Castle Greets 30th Anniversary of Its World Heritage Registration: Himeji Castle VR Riddle-solving Event "Himeji Castle and The Legendary Treasures" Underway

News provided by

Himeji City

20 Oct, 2023, 02:00 ET

- Special Website and PR Video for Himeji Castle VR Riddle-solving Event Available -

HIMEJI, Japan, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the 30th anniversary project of Himeji Castle being registered as a World Heritage site, Himeji City started a VR riddle-solving event from Monday, October 2, 2023, through Friday, March 8, 2024. Please check the special website and PR video.

Special website: https://himejicastlevrweb.jp/
PR Video: https://youtu.be/YLo2r1L_0LU

Not only those who love Himeji Castle, but also those who cannot easily visit the castle, can enjoy the history and culture of Himeji Castle. Himeji City will provide participants who answer a questionnaire with Himeji sweets by lottery (shipping only available in Japan).

- Event information
Event name: Himeji Castle and The Legendary Treasures
Host: Himeji City
Period: Monday, October 2, 2023, to Friday, March 8, 2024
Website: https://himejicastlevrweb.jp
Language: Japanese and English
Participation cost: Free
How to participate:
(1) Access the special website for Himeji Castle VR riddle-solving event with smartphone or PC.
(2) Try to solve the riddles at the event.

- Story
Participants are explorers searching for the "Phantom Treasure" of Himeji Castle written in the late father's letter. Try to solve the riddles from characters connected with Himeji Castle and find the Phantom Treasure within VR Himeji Castle.

- Characters
(From left) Kuroda Kanbei, Hashiba Hideyoshi, Princess Sen, Miyamoto Musashi, Ikeda Terumasa
Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107883/202310131041/_prw_PI1fl_2f0hZnV6.png

- Prize for participants (Certification of solving riddles / SNS icon image)
Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107883/202310131041/_prw_PI2fl_4fPt9dkf.png

X (formerly Twitter) official account: https://twitter.com/himejics_VRnazo

SOURCE Himeji City

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.