HiMirror, Global Beauty Tech Leader, to Showcase Latest Innovations at CES 2020

The HiMirror product portfolio has dominated the beauty world by utilizing smart technology to improve daily beauty regimens. HiMirror offers an in-depth, personalized skincare analysis based on the evolving conditions of the skin, local weather and more, while keeping an ongoing record of each user's skin to track skincare progress. The HiMirror Slide ($119), the latest consumer launch, is an innovative new tool designed for both at home and on-the-go use. The HiMirror Slide's convenient 8" size comes equipped with slideable panels plus a foldable, rotatable stand for easy storage and both portrait and landscape viewing. For always flawless makeup application, two LED ambient-light strips surround the mirror. Other smart features include but are not limited to; Amazon-Alexa, music streaming, social media, weather and news updates, as well as Google Assistant conversation actions. The user can ask Google Assistant to complete tasks such as pulling skin, body and hydration reports and even turning the LED makeup lights on and off.

In further news from HiMirror, the brand will showcase its Enterprise Pro version at CES 2020, transcending its consumer capabilities. This new software will allow businesses, retail stores as well as physicians to better serve their clients, patients and customers by providing personalized and targeted skincare tracking, analysis and more. The Enterprise will include the tried and true features of the previous HiMirror models, such as the skin analyzer with tracking and vanity mirror with adjustable lighting, as well as debut customer database capabilities.

The user-friendly Enterprise will feature a subscription-based model, allowing total scalability with the number of users and test records depending on cloud storage. A backend management system will allow multiple HiMirrors as well as their functions to be controlled by web interface with all information populating into one accessible portal.

"HiMirror has become a staple at the Consumer Electronic Show over the last few years and we are proud to be bringing even more one-of-a-kind innovations in 2020," said Simon Shen, CEO of Taipei-based New Kinpo Group. "Our mission is and has always been to revolutionize the beauty industry on both the consumer and business side, with our latest launches – we feel we are doing just that!"

Additional models and accessories for the HiMirror product portfolio will be available for demonstration during CES at the HiMirror booth including the HiMirror Mini Premium X, Smart Body Scale and the HiSkin.

HiMirror will be at CES 2020 at booth #444516 within the Sands Expo Convention Center, which runs January 7 - 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information on HiMirror, please visit HiMirror.com. For more information on CES, please visit CES.tech.

About HiMirror/New Kinpo Group

HiMirror is subsidiary of New Kinpo Group, a global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) company that is committed to manufacturing beauty care products that provide smart solutions for the beauty and personal care industry, and are carefully designed for quality, portability, and ease-of-use. In 2016, New Kinpo Group developed the world's first smart beauty mirror, the HiMirror: an innovative beauty assistant that helps users to achieve skincare goals through skin analysis and product tracking technology. HiMirror also provides personalized skincare recommendations to each user, generated using Big Data analytics. Its latest generation, the HiMirror Mini, is enabled with Amazon's cloud-based voice service, Alexa, and a multitude of social media platforms for an advanced smart experience. Other New Kinpo Group subsidiaries include Cal-Comp, XYZprinting, Kinpo Electronics and AcBel. For more information, visit https://www.himirror.com or http://en.newkinpogroup.com/.

